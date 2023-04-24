The story behind Anzac's most poignant image

A copy of the famous photograph taken by Private James Jackson, of a wounded Australian soldier, left, on a donkey led by Private Dick Henderson, at Gallipoli in May 1915.

When Private James Jackson called out to his mate, 19-year-old Private Dick Henderson, to stop for a second or two while he snapped a photograph at Anzac Cove in May 1915, he could never have imagined it would become one of the great war images for Australians and New Zealanders.

Jackson, a 24-year-old Dunedin joiner in civilian life, photographed Henderson leading a donkey he was using to carry wounded soldiers down from Walker's Ridge, a frontline at Gallipoli, to a dressing station on the beach at Anzac Cove.

An Australian soldier, his left foot bandaged, sat astride the small donkey with a Red Cross emblem on its muzzle.

Having taken the image, Jackson never gave a thought to it. He entrusted the film to an officer to have it developed in Cairo, with the proviso that two copies of each print and a negative would be sent to him. Jackson allowed the officer to keep one copy of each print.

By the time Jackson managed to get to Cairo himself, six months later in November when the Anzac forces evacuated, he found Cairo shops were doing a roaring trade, selling picture postcard copies from his photographs, including the photograph of Henderson and the donkey.

The picture had also made its way to Australia, where Henderson, a pupil teacher at Mt Roskill School in Auckland, was not being credited as the man leading the donkey.

Australian newspapers had seized upon the photograph and said it was their new Anzac hero, Simpson, and his donkey Murphy. Newspaper articles were praising this “Donkey Man”, with such headlines as:

“Unconquerable Murphy won the VC every day.”

“A hero among heroes.”

Poems were being written about this Simpson, and by the end of the year the photograph entered The Official History of Australia in the War.

There was nothing Jackson, or Henderson, could do about it. The legend of Simpson and his donkey Murphy had begun and would grow.

Phil Reid/Stuff Copies of the photograph quickly spread and with it, an Australian spin on the tale behind it.

“Jackson was exceedingly annoyed at his pictures having been ‘pirated’ while I was somewhat hurt at my relatives not having recognised me,” Henderson would remember many years later.

Simpson, real name Jack Kirkpatrick, was a “Geordie” and an ardent trade unionist from England who had jumped ship when arriving in Australia five years before the war and, until volunteering, had worked as a miner and itinerant labourer.

In taking up a donkey to bring the wounded from the front line at Anzac, he had followed the example of New Zealand stretcher bearers who had assumed charge of donkeys brought ashore at the April 25 landings, or others that had strayed from the Turkish lines.

For about 20 days, Simpson displayed exemplary courage.

Under heavy fire he ventured out day after day to bring back wounded.

Soldiers were in awe of his bravery. The Star (November 2, 1915) reported:

Stuff A bronze statue commissioned by the Royal New Zealand and Services Association depicting Henderson, his donkey and a wounded Australian, outside the Pukeahu War Memorial Hall of Memories in Wellington where more than 30,000 New Zealanders who died in conflict are remembered. Sculptor Paul Walshe used Jackson's photograph to create the sculpture which was unveiled in 1990 by Ross Henderson, Dick Henderson's son.

“Some days they (Simpson and his donkey Murphy) would bring in as many as 12 or 15 men, gathered at infinite risk in the dangerous broken country around far-out Quinn’s Post. Every trip saw them face the terrors of the Valley of Death; here all day and all night the air sang with the bullets from the Turkish snipers hidden on Dead Man’s Ridge.”

On May 19, 1915, Simpson was killed, a machinegun bullet piercing his heart. The donkey walked on unscathed.

Less well known was that Henderson took over this donkey, and it was during this time that Jackson, who had worked alongside Simpson for several days, took his famous photograph.

Why did this image come to mean so much for the soldiers who served at Gallipoli and the public?

Part of the answer was that newspapers were desperate to find a hero, and the authorities were similarly willing. The Allied landing at Gallipoli had been a botched mess from the outset.

STUFF New Zealand agreed to a war against the Turks in 1922. Video first published in 2019.

This would become even clearer to the public a year later when the British-appointed Dardanelles Commission found the Turks had been well-prepared and forewarned by Allied naval bombardments going back five months.

The commission pointed the finger at insufficient planning, munitions and artillery, incompetent generals and an under-estimation of difficulties. A British General Staff paper prepared eight years before the Anzac campaign had warned against any such operation.

But the British high command, driven by First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill who conceived the idea of launching an attack on the Gallipoli peninsula, had gone ahead regardless.

“Colonial” troops, New Zealanders and Australians, had, therefore, suffered bitterly and oftentimes needlessly in a campaign that would end seven months later in what the authorities called “an evacuation”, in reality an ignominious retreat.

Ordinary people, and the soldiers themselves, soon realised the only good that came out of Anzac and Gallipoli was the individual courage displayed by most of the “diggers”, and their concern for “mates”.

This became increasingly the only redeemable feature of the campaign which cost 8550 New Zealand lives with 4750 wounded, and after Gallipoli, for many caught in the horrors of war, the only thing worth clinging to.

Horace Millichamp Moore-Jones/Stuff Horace Millichamp Moore-Jones’ painting of Simpson and his donkey.

The newspapers puffed up and inflated the story of Simpson, but returned soldiers, including those who went through the apocalyptic battlefields of France and Belgium, did not come back and cynically reject it. Quite the reverse.

New Zealand society was then also heavily oriented towards Christianity (more than 95% of the population professed some Christian belief around 1915). Jackson’s photograph conjured in minds the image of Christ, “The King of Peace,” riding into Jerusalem on a donkey, a symbol of humility and service.

Simpson and the donkey could have been left mainly to the Australians to enter their national story. But New Zealanders adopted it almost as readily.

In 1917, an artist who had served as a sapper at Anzac, Horace Moore-Jones, toured New Zealand with an exhibition of paintings and drawings he had made at Anzac, to raise money for New Zealand returned soldiers.

Waikato Times Horace Moore-Jones was a sapper, or combat soldier with basic combat engineering training.

While in Dunedin, a brother of Jackson’s showed Moore-Jones a copy of the “Simpson and the donkey”, photograph, although it seemed certain Moore-Jones was already aware of its existence.

Moore-Jones gave talks as part of the exhibition and found people enjoyed the story of Simpson so he decided to produce an image.

Using a copy of Jackson’s photograph, he produced two paintings telling Jackson’s brother “he had taken an artist’s privilege in altering the background and substituting a more effective atmosphere”, and sent them to England for reproduction; one of these ended up at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra; the other was returned to him.

When Jackson’s brother was interviewed in 1937, he said Moore-Jones gave the “absolute No 1” painting to James Jackson.

Moore-Jones also had a glass slide made of his Simpson and Donkey painting. Projecting the image onto a canvas he painted a number of “originals,” how many is not known.

Stuff A statue of Sapper Horace Moore-Jones stands in Hamilton’s Victoria Street, and a central city street has been named in his honour, Sapper Moore-Jones Place.

One of the few “originals” authenticated was bought by Timaru mayor James Maling who in 1923 donated it to the town’s Aigantighe Art Gallery where it remains. In 2007 another version sold in Sydney for $113,295; in 2015, the centenary of the Gallipoli landing, two versions were sold at auction, one for $257,000, and another for $420,000, as well as a photograph alleged to have been the one used by Moore-Jones.

The latter painting was claimed to be the sole Simpson and his donkey painting Moore-Jones had when he died.

On April 2, 1922, the artist, by then 54 years old and an art master at Hamilton High School, was staying at a hotel in Hamilton when it became engulfed in flames. He rescued women trapped on the top floor of the two-storey hotel.

Thinking another woman could be trapped he re-entered the building but suffered severe injuries. Moore-Jones became one of three victims who died in the blaze.

In giving his life for others, he had lived up to the same spirit of Simpson, also known as Kirkpatrick, arguably the most legendary figure in the entire Gallipoli campaign.