South Canterbury sports awards to return to usual format after Covid disruptions

South Canterbury’s big night to celebrate the region’s sporting successes will return to its usual format this year after three Covid-disrupted years.

Sport Canterbury regional manager Shaun Campbell said they were delighted to be able to celebrate the Trust Aoraki South Canterbury Sports Awards with a public event, which would include World Cup winning Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge as guest speaker, again in 2023.

Campbell said they were delighted to have Cocksedge, who was an integral member of the Black Ferns side that claimed the World Cup at home in November.

“Kendra has had a quite magnificent career, she is an incredible athlete and person, and she has done a lot for sport at both a national and community level.

“We cannot wait to have her here with us in Timaru to share her stories during the awards evening.”

Campbell said this year the awards would revert to its more traditional format, which would include tickets going on sale to the public, following three years or an adapted programme to meet Covid restrictions.

“We have had to be adaptive over the last three years and people will see some changes with how things work, but we can guarantee another great night for all involved.”

The event would move to the Caroline Bay Hall this year, and would see some changes with new categories introduced to better reflect the evolving nature of the work that Sport Canterbury does in the community, he said.

“We are pleased to celebrate the success and hard work of all those involved in sport, from the elite to our incredibly hard-working volunteers.

“It is a delight to facilitate the evening in order to celebrate all that is good about sport and physical activity in our community.”

Nominations are now open via the Sport Canterbury website, and any member of the public can nominate an individual, team or programme into their relevant category.

Tickets for the event are available by contacting the Sport Canterbury South Canterbury office.