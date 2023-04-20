What's on in South Canterbury: April 21-23, 2022

Author Claudia Jardine has released her book Biter - a collection of poetry and will speak at Timaru Booksellers on Saturday with fellow poets Eliana Gray and Liz Breslin.

Friday

South Island Sisters Return: 8pm at The Sail, Jack Swallows, Dee Dee Vine, Amara Morningstar and Dolly DuBois – drag a friend along. Tickets $30, available at The Sail or text/call 027 437 8896.

Rafting Rangitata – Holiday Programme: 8.30am to 4pm, a full day of rafting and river safety on the lower Rangitata River. Tickets starting at $70.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Geraldine Rugby 125th Jubilee: All weekend – meet and greet on the Friday, jubilee dinner on the Saturday.

Saturday

Poetry: 3pm at Timaru Booksellers, Timaru-born poet Claudia Jardine will read from her debut poetry collection Biter. Fellow poets Eliana Gray and Liz Breslin will join her.

Glowstick Disco: 2pm to 4pm at the Cossie Club, Timaru, bring along the family to send off the end of the school holidays with some more fun. Boom box music and disco ball, snacks and drinks, competitions and prizes, glowsticks galore.

World Record Store Day: From 10am at The Record Keeper in Geraldine.

Warmer and Drier Homes: 1pm to 3pm at the South Canterbury Eco Centre, 55c Redruth St, Timaru. Information on insulation, wood burners, heat pumps and improving ventilation to help have a more comfortable and healthy winter. Brief talks from independent experts backed by the Sustainable South Canterbury Trust, Environment Canterbury and Energy Smart. Free event plus gold coin for refreshments.

Saturday and Sunday

Timaru Horticultural Society Autumn Show: 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sunday, the society’s autumn show at the Caroline Bay Hall. Members and children free. $4 for non-members.

SC Traction Engine and Transport Museum Open Day: 10am to 4pm, both days, at Brosnan Rd, Seadown, plus military vehicle display. $20 per family, $10 per person.

Sunday

Waimate-Ōamaru Clay Target Clubs Duck Shooters Shoot: 9.30am to 4.30pm at the Waimate Aero Club, over $2000 worth of prizes. Entry fee $70.

Ongoing

John Kelman Exhibition: Until April 27. See this exhibition of well-known Timaru artist John Kelman. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm on Saturday at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

