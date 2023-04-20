Truck breakdown blocks lane on State Highway 1 in Timaru

A truck has broken down on State Highway 1 in Timaru. (File photo)

A truck has broken down on State Highway 1 in central Timaru and blocked the road.

Police were notified of the truck breaking down on State Highway 1/Theodosia St just before 4.30pm on Thursday.

The truck was blocking the northbound lane, but traffic management was in place and a tow truck has been arranged, they said.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area until the road was clear.

A post on the Timaru District Council Facebook page said there were initial reports of a traffic incident and urged people to avoid the area, but the police spokesperson said there was no indication there had been a crash.

The road has since been reopened, a police spokesperson said.