Truck breakdown blocks lane on State Highway 1 in Timaru
A truck has broken down on State Highway 1 in central Timaru and blocked the road.
Police were notified of the truck breaking down on State Highway 1/Theodosia St just before 4.30pm on Thursday.
The truck was blocking the northbound lane, but traffic management was in place and a tow truck has been arranged, they said.
Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area until the road was clear.
A post on the Timaru District Council Facebook page said there were initial reports of a traffic incident and urged people to avoid the area, but the police spokesperson said there was no indication there had been a crash.
The road has since been reopened, a police spokesperson said.