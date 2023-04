Emergency services rushed to State Highway 8 near Fairlie after a car rolled on Friday evening. (File photo)

Two people have been injured after a car rolled on State Highway 8 near Fairlie, in the Mackenzie District.

Emergency services were called to the single car crash on Albury-Farilie Rd just before 8.40pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

The car rolled and Hato Hone St John were assessing the patients, they said.

The extent of the two peoples’ injuries is unknown.