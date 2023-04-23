House fire leaves Waimate family with nothing

A family in Waimate has lost much of their home and belongings after a blaze tore through their property on Saturday. (File photo)

A family has been left with almost nothing after a fire tore through their home on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on James St in Waimate just after 2pm where the home of a family was “well involved”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Mao Barbara said.

The home was significantly damaged, he said.

A fire investigator has inspected the home to determine the cause of the blaze.

A post on Community Link Waimate's Facebook page by operations manager Jakki Guilford said the family had lost everything in the blaze.

“Tragically a local family has lost everything in a house fire today and they will need support to help get back on their feet,” Guilford said.

A Give A Little page was being organised to help set the family up with new clothes, furniture, and help pay for accomodation.

“They will be needing all furniture, electrical and household goods - plates, pots, pans etc. starting from scratch,” Guilford said.