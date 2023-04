Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen, right, and John Kyle, second from left, along with his wife Esmay Kyle unveil the museum’s new name – Kyle Park Transport Museum - on Saturday.

The former South Canterbury Traction Engine and Transport Museum celebrated the unveiling of its new name – Kyle Park Transport Museum – with an open day on Saturday.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen was on hand to lift the veil on the new name, along with dozens of punters who took a look around. Photographer Aiman Amerul Muner was at the open day.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Punters take a ride in a tractor-led waggon.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emerson Wiel, 9, enjoyed having a look around.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff There are plenty of different vehicles on display at the museum.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Wayne Girvan was dressed up for the occasion.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff David Mockford has a look through at the tractor collection.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Martin Cordes was impressed with the military machinery.