What's on in South Canterbury: April 28-30, 2023

Saturday

Wilding Pine Community Volunteer Day: 10am to 3pm at Ben Dhu Station, Quailburn Rd, Ōmārama. The third, and final, community volunteer day with special guest Al Brown. Help cut down wilding pines to protect the ecology and landscape of the Mackenzie Basin.

Women’s Clothing Sale: 10am to 3pm at the Celtic Clubrooms, Craigie Ave. Labelled clothing available. All items are $5. All proceeds to Hospice South Canterbury.

Waimate Toe Tappers, Line Dancing Social: 1pm to 5pm at the Waimate High School hall. Entry fee is $8 at the door, and people are asked to bring a plate of afternoon tea to share. An afternoon of line dancing fun at the group’s first ever social event.

Blue Tones: 8pm at Hector Black’s, a South Canterbury trio playing blues tunes.

Timaru Philatelic Society Fair: 10am to 2.30pm at West End Hall, with dealers from Christchurch, Ashburton and Dunedin also in attendance, as well as a doll collection for sale.

Saturday and Sunday

Intro to Outdoor Rock Climbing: 9am to 4pm both days at the Peel Forest Outdoor Centre. A refresher and coaching course. Visit eventbrite.com for more information.

Sunday

Cemetery Walks – Recognising Our Military Dead: 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm, $5 per person, limited to 10 people. Join the team from Waimate Museum and Archives at Waimate’s Old Cemetery as they take people on a journey to uncover military heroes. Bookings to: admin@waimatemuseumarchives.org.nz.

Style and Sip: 3pm to 4.30pm at Susan Badcock Gallery, Geraldine. An autumn collaboration afternoon with Petronella’s Design, the gallery and Anna Coleman Property Brokers. Discover the beauty you can create in your home with tips and an overview of the services the three can provide. Tickets $30 for single, $50 for double. To book a ticket email rach.wilson@pb.co.nz.

Ongoing

Mike Glover Exhibition: Until June 8. Stunning pastels from a well-known Canterbury artist. York Street Gallery of Fine Art – open Friday and Saturday 11am-3pm and by appointment.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm on Saturday at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, on Saturday at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon on Saturday at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon on Saturday at Seddon Sq in Waimate.

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

To feature in The Timaru Herald’s Weekend Pass email your event details to: editor@timaruherald.co.nz.