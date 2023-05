Two cars have collided near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Lamont Road in Temuka.

Police are making inquiries at the scene of a two car crash in Temuka.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Lamont Rd in Temuka at about 5.25pm, a police spokesperson said.

The cars collided in a nose-to-tail fashion, but there was no indication of injuries or significant blockages to the road, they said.

Motorists were advised there may be delays.