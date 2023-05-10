Coming down: Demolition starts at former central Timaru gang pad

Timaru's former Road Knights gang headquarters and associated houses were demolished on Wednesday.

Two months after the sale was confirmed, the diggers have rolled in to begin demolition of a former central Timaru gang pad.

The buildings which once made up the former headquarters of the Road Knights, and latterly the Head Hunters, started coming down on Wednesday morning.

In March, it was confirmed the High St properties had been sold to Timaru Developments Ltd. The company’s directors are well-known South Canterbury businessmen Gary Rooney, and Ryan de Joux.

Onlookers watched as the roof of one of the properties was ripped off and its walls knocked down.

John Bisset/Stuff One of the properties that made up the former Road Knights gang headquarters on High St.

When the sale of the properties was confirmed, gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert said it was a “real symbol of changing times’’ among gangs in New Zealand.

At the time, residents had mixed reactions to the sale – Neil Wilson, who lived across the road from 38, 40 and 42 High St, said he was sad to see the Head Hunters had left the property, as he felt safe with them there.

But the news was welcomed by former long-time High St resident Maureen Harper who said she was forced out of her house at number 50 because of gang activity.

As one former gang pad was being demolished, community leaders have discussed how best to deal with the arrival of a new gang in the town.

On Monday, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker confirmed police were aware of some activity between two gangs over the weekend, after the Rebels appeared to take over the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen, at Washdyke.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The former Road Knights gang headquarters and associated properties on High St in March.

John Bisset/Stuff Work begins on the demolition on Wednesday morning.

John Bisset/Stuff The walls begin to come down.

John Bisset/Stuff Work continues.

John Bisset/Stuff Onlookers watch as the building is demolished.