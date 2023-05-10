Health warning for toxic algae lifts at Ōpihi River near Timaru

A warning for toxic algae in Ōpihi River has been lifted.

A toxic algae health warning for Ōpihi River near Timaru has been lifted.

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health issued a health warning for Ōpihi River on State Highway 1 in February after a potentially toxic algae was found.

Benthic cyanobacteria was discovered at the time to have moderate-to-high coverage of the river, but on Wednesday the authority lifted its warning.

The presence of the algae had reduced and was now below levels of concern to public health, Te Mana Ora said in a statement.

Environment Canterbury’s monitoring of Ōpihi River would resume next summer when there was an increased likelihood of cyanobacteria growth, Dr Cheryl Brunton said, medical officer of health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service Te Whatu Ora.

While Ōpihi River’s algae had reduced, warnings remained for Saltwater Creek in Ōtipua, downstream of Centennial Park, and Lake Opuha.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff The Ōpihi River is now considered safe after toxic levels of benthic cyanobacteria.

Benthic cyanobacteria appeared as dark brown or black mats attached to rocks along riverbeds and could naturally occur in low-lying rivers.

However, during warmer months its growth could increase rapidly.

Although high river levels would remove the algal bloom, the detached mats could accumulate onshore and increase the risk of exposure of the toxins to people and animals.

While district or city councils could place warning signs, it was possible they would not be seen at every river access point, so people needed to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.