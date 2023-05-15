Booklet of karakia launched in Tekapo for Matariki

Associate Minister Arts, Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime and Professor Rangi Mātāmua with copies of the booklet following the launch at Tekapo.

A booklet of karakia, ‘incantations,’ for all New Zealanders to mark the rising of Matariki and to celebrate the New Year was launched at the Dark Sky Sanctuary in Tekapo last Thursday.

Minister for Māori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis was expected to launch the booklet but with flooding problems in the north and the tragic death of a Whangarei Boys’ High School student he was unable to attend.

Minister of Conservation and Associate Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime filled in for him and said the booklet was for all.

“It will be available all over Aotearoa and for our tamariki, so we can all perform a ceremony round Matariki,” she said,

Te Wharekura o Arowhenua tumuaki tuarua (deputy principal) Tiahuia Kawe-Small shows us how to find the Matariki cluster in the southern sky.

Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki was marked with an official public holiday for the first time last year.

Prime said the idea for the booklet came from Mātauranga Matariki Professor Rangi Mātāmua after formal ceremonies were held at Te Papa in Wellington for the inauguration.

“It was a very long and deep ceremony, and he was asked a lot of questions by people who wanted to learn about it. He thought – how could he respond to that?

“So they have taken the essence of those karakia and put them in a short form that can be made accessible.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF A night sky above Tekapo

Davis said data showed about 87% of New Zealanders now had some understanding of Matariki following the inaugural celebration last year.

“It has definitely been received well by almost everyone.Yes it is a new public holiday, but it has wider significance, not only as the first public holiday to celebrate a specific Māori occasion but also as a symbol of Māori/Crown relations and as a symbol of the modern society we want Aotearoa to be.”

The booklet, written in both Māori and English, contained karakia for each of the nine stars of Matariki.

Davis said an initial 10,000 booklets had been printed that would be distributed to kōhanga reo and some schools.

“I understand Te Arawhiti and Ministry of Education are discussing how to distribute wider. Of course, any school can download online and use the material.”

The booklet is also available online at - Rauemi | Resources (matariki.com)

Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki will be officially celebrated this year on Friday, July 14.

Kathryn George/Stuff Matariki will be held on Friday, July 24.

The final karakia in the booklet is Matariki:

Mānawa maiea te putanga o Matariki

Mānawa maiea te ariki o te rangi

Mānawa maiea te Mātahi o te Tau.

Whano, whano

Haramai te toki ata huakirangi

Haumi e

Hui e

Tāiki e!

Celebrate the rising of Matariki

Celebrate the lord of the skies

Celebrate the new year

Unite, unite

And bring forth the dawn

Together

In union

We are one!

Matariki is the main star in the cluster.

It is connected to wellbeing and welcomes in the New Year.