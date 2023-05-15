Dreams come true to Cardiac Kids at a Timaru raceway

The Avid 600 car run raises money for the Cardiac Kids Club for Mid and South Canterbury.

Dozens of children had their wishes fulfilled as car enthusiasts got their gas guzzlers out for a day of fun.

Almost 100 supercars took to Levels Raceway in Timaru to raise money for the Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury and the Canterbury Westpac Helicopter on Saturday.

Lap after lap, the Avid 600 event saw the Canterbury Automobilist group from Christchurch and local group Out of the Garage and Onto the Road took the kids speeding – legally – around the track.

Co-organiser of the event Todd Mudie said the drivers may love their cars, but they loved the smiles they brought to the children more.

Eight-year-old Lucas Richards was taken for a ride in a Ferrari 458 by Craig Saunders as part of Make A Wish.

“We put multiple cardiac kids into the seats, and were talking Lamborghini, Ferraris, McLaren, a whole wide range of supercars ... they were so grateful,” Mudie said.

“Just seeing the smiles on the children’s faces, and when the children get out of the car and see their mums and dads, you can just see it was a special day.”

Mudie said they were so excited it was “like herding cats”.

For 8-year-old Make a Wish kid Lucas Richards, getting to tackle the track in a Ferrari was his dream come true, Mudie said.

Up to 40 other children were also in attendance, getting multiple hot rides around the track over the course of the day.

Kobie Anderson, right, is about to go for a drive in a Lamborghini with Todd Mudie.

The crews managed to raise about $7000 towards the charities, but the real win was the joy they brought the children, Mudie said.

“As much as they really enjoy their cars, that was the highlight for them, sharing their cars with the children.”

Co-organiser Bryn Thompson from the Canterbury Automobilist group said it was a “win, win, win, win” being able to being happiness to the children and their parents.

“It was heartwarming,” Thompson said.

Almost 100 supercars came to support the event.

“I received more hugs [on Saturday] than I do from my own family.

“It makes grown men cry, the smiles of the kids in the cars,” Thompson said.

“We’re grateful to be able to have that experience. This is exactly why we do it.

“We’re about people not cars, and cars bring people together, so [Saturday] was fantastic. It was really good fun.”