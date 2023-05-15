Police gain access and make arrests at former Devils Henchmen headquarters in Timaru

Dozens off police cordoned off Meadows Rd early Monday morning as they executed a search warrant at the former Devils Henchmen pad, now occupied by the Rebels.

Police have gained access to the property of the former Devils Henchmen pad and arrests have been made.

A witness who was in the area about 6.55am Monday said at least a dozen police vehicles, along with ambulance and fire crews, were at the property and the road was blocked off at the railway lines on Meadows Rd.

Around 9am officers were seen taking some people from the property into custody, though police have not confirmed how many people have been arrested.

In a statement, police said officers were carrying out a pre-planned search warrant at an address on Meadows Rd, Timaru.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Some of those at the property have been taken into custody.

Officers were likely to remain in the area for some time, however their presence was not likely to disrupt the community, a spokesperson said.

“There is no threat to the public or to nearby residents. Police are committed to keeping our community safe by disrupting and preventing crime,” they said.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police gained access to the former Devils Henchmen property around 9 am on Monday.

This is the latest in a string of callouts to the pad after the Rebels gang moved into the headquarters recently.

Armed police blocked Meadows Rd, at Washdyke, on either side of the entrance to the gang headquarters last Thursday after responding to reports of gunshots.

Officers had also been at the property on last Monday returning a motorcycle to its rightful owner.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police arresting someone after carrying out a pre-planned search warrant on Meadows Rd.

It’s understood the Rebels Motorcycle Club took over the long-time headquarters of the Devils Henchmen some time last weekend, with signage painted over and the insignia of the new arrivals displayed at the front of the property.

Last Monday, Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police were aware of some “activity over the weekend involving two local gangs” which suggested “some tensions” between them.

At the time, Walker said police would have an increased presence in the area to respond to the developments.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police were still at Meadows Rd around 8am.

Following Thursday’s incident, police reiterated that message.

“We continue to have an increased presence in the area to provide reassurance to local residents, and we encourage anyone who has concerns or information about possible criminal offending to get in touch with us.”

The arrival of the Rebels has also caused the mayor some concern.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff Police said officers would be at the scene for some time.

Nigel Bowen told councillors at Tuesday’s Timaru District Council meeting he did not want any more gangs to become entrenched in the community.

“They are only here as an organised crime group to profit ... from basically what is social destruction in our community.”

Bowen asked the council to support him in writing to the Police Minister Ginny Andersen outlining their concerns about an increased gang presence in the community.