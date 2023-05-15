Saltwater Creek safe again as toxic algae levels decline

A toxic algae health warning for Saltwater Creek near Timaru has been lifted.

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health issued a health warning for Saltwater Creek (Ōtipua) just south of the city on January 9 after a potentially toxic algae was found.

The algae, planktonic cyanobacteria, was detected in the creek, by a popular walking track that follows the waterway, and the health warning was issued to for people and their pets.

However, on Monday the warning was lifted as recent surveys of the creek showed the amount of potentially toxic algae had reduced to levels that were not a risk to public health.

Environment Canterbury’s monitoring of Saltwater Creek (Ōtipua) would resume next summer when there was an increased likelihood of cyanobacteria growth, Dr Cheryl Brunton said, medical officer of health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service Te Whatu Ora.

Last week the warning was also lifted for Ōpihi River, however, health warnings for ongoing algae blooms were still in place for the manmade Lake Ōpuha near Lake Tekapō.

Planktonic cyanobacteria could naturally occur, but its rates increase rapidly in warmer months due to the combination of nutrients in the water such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and long periods of low and stable water flow.

Exposure to an algal bloom could cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff This picture shows a layer of potentially toxic algae that was found at Saltwater Creek. (File photo)

If the water was cloudy, discoloured, or had small globules suspended in it, or had a strong musty smell, it was recommended for the public to avoid all contact.

While district or city councils could place warning signs, it was possible they would not be seen at every river access point, so people needed to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.