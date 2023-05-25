Catastrophe averted as firefighters rescue cat

Firefighters have rescued a cat from behind a water cylinder on a crisp Wednesday evening in Washdyke. (File photo)

A fire crew that rescued a cat from between a wall and a hot water cylinder has also saved the cat sitter’s skin.

Washdyke fire station officer Campbell Main and his crew were on their way back to the station after assisting at a crash, and putting smoke detectors up in an elderly man’s home, when Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Simon Lyford alerted them to the cat callout on Wednesday evening.

Gary the cat had been warming himself on top of a hot water cylinder on the cool autumn evening when he lost his footing, sliding face-first down the side, trapping himself between the wall and the cylinder.

Gary’s owner was out of town at the time, so the owner’s son was making sure Gary was taken care of, Main said.

The son had spent the better part of an hour trying to pull Gary to safety, but unfortunately for the fluffy black and white feline, he was unsuccessful.

“When we got there, we could hear him miaowing, but we couldn’t see him at all,” Main said.

“It was only when we got underneath the cylinder and looked up that we could see his head poking down through the slats.

“I was wondering if his was going to be a big old fat boy, but he was regular-sized.

“He was just glaring at us. It was funny, both of his eyes were perfectly on either side of the slats.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Princess the cat rules the roost at this Timaru veterinary clinic.

Main said Gary was being the perfect patient.

“It was only embarrassed miaows at this point,” Main said.

After assessing the situation, Main and the crew decided the shelving the cylinder was on needed to be pulled apart to save Gary.

“We took the shelving apart enough for us to be able to move the cylinder over, we got a hand in, grabbed him and pulled him over the top.

“He wasn’t even angry, he just gave everyone a cuddle and walked off.”

The owner’s son thanked the crew for saving Gary as they put the cupboard back together and gave him some advice for keeping Gary out of trouble.

“Maybe put a lock on the door so he doesn’t try to warm himself up on it,” Main said, “On those cold nights, 1-metre, keep him away from the heater.”

Main said calls like Gary’s were pretty common for the crew in Washdyke, so people needing help shouldn't be embarrassed to call their local fire crew for some help.

“It’s actually more common than you think,” Main said.

“Just give us a call, we’re here to help and support our community.

“You’d rather ring us and not need us, than not ringing us and wishing you had.”