Fraser Park redevelopment receives $500k government funding

Extensive earthworks have been undertaken on Fraser Park’s former northern embankment on which a pavilion will be built.

The $8.3 million redevelopment of Fraser Park, the main ground for South Canterbury rugby, has received $500,000 from the Government’s Project Regional Strategic Partnership Fund.

Funding for the redevelopment, and nine other projects around the country totalling $24m, was announced on Thursday by Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan.

“We first applied to the Covid government shovel ready fund and received two cabinet readings. Then we went through the Provincial Growth Fund and now the Project Regional Strategic Partnership Fund,” Fraser Park project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin said.

“It has been two and a half years’ perseverance with high government officials to get the money.”

The trust first announced the project to redevelop the rugby ground, formerly known as Alpine Energy Stadium, into a multisport facility in August 2018, with a projected cost of $3.6m and a completion date by 2020.

However, Covid-19 threw all plans out of kilter and costs soared.

Seven months ago, the Timaru District Council voted unanimously to give $500,000 to the trust having earlier committed to providing $905,000 from its stimulus fund. Money came also from the Lottery Grants Board and other sources.

Guerin said a small shortfall of $200,000 was still to be found.

“We have an auction fundraiser coming up, and we’ll soon be notifying where and when it will be.”

Earthworks began in early March after old grandstands were demolished.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Platforms will be installed and concrete poured in the next stage of building a new pavilion.

Guerin said good progress was being made.

‘”Building of platforms for the pavilion are now underway and concreting is due to start. We’re thrilled with the contractors and communications with the trust couldn’t be better.”

A 2038m² pavilion with changing rooms, lounge bar, corporate box, meeting rooms and seating for 288 spectators will be built on the northern Church Street side of the ground with new artificial playing surfaces and a boulevard entry with large corporate signs installed. The names of South Canterbury representative sports people who died serving New Zealand in wars and conflicts overseas will be inscribed on the entrance gate.

“In a perfect world it’s expected to be finished by the end of the year,” Guerin said.

Fraser Park Community Trust chair Brent Isbister said he was delighted with the funding.

"We're very grateful to get this support for our redevelopment. We couldn't do it without them."

Regional Development Minister Allan said the $24m was being invested to boost regional economic resilience.

Besides Fraser Park, two others were recipients of grants, with the remaining seven receiving loans, the largest of them $4m each to He Ahi Ltd of Taupo to build an industrial park, and to Judds Composting at Gisborne for an aeration facility.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Only one old grandstand has been retained as part of the redevelopment with others demolished.

“From innovative crop farming to training projects, orchard development to sporting facility revamps, these investments will help accelerate business developments and advance work and training opportunities, adding to the vibrancy and appeal of our regions,” Allan said.