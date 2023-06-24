Examining the possibility that Edward VIII fathered a NZ born son

Huge crowds turned out wherever the dapper Prince of Wales travelled during his New Zealand tour. (Te Papa)

He was a mysterious figure known around Dunedin as the "King".

Under different circumstances, perhaps he could have been a king.

He looked uncannily like King George V, and wore a beard like him. Dunedin people whispered that the resemblance was uncanny.

Some went as far as to say he was the offspring of House of Windsor royalty living off a remittance sent from London.

Are they rumours?

Was the "King" a dreamer and crank, playing upon his resemblance to a royal?

A British author and historian, Andrew Lownie, who has fought a long battle with authorities in Britain to gain access to documents on royal history, believes the story of Dunedin’s supposed “King” has credibility.

In recent weeks he wrote an article in the Daily Mail criticising the British government for removing royal history documents from the Repositories at The National Archives, Kew, Richmond, Surrey.

Manawatu-Standard The Prince of Wales acknowledges the crowd during his visit to Palmerston North.

Lownie has written a book on King Edward VIII, Traitor King: The scandalous exile of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. A. N. Wilson praised the book in the Times Literary Supplement and The Spectator complimented Lownie for his “meticulous research”.

A Dunedin man approached Lownie about the Dunedin “King”.

"My late father told me the story as it was well known around the town at that time."

He said his grandfather had been a member of the City of Dunedin Highland Pipe Band and "played for the prince when he arrived at the Dunedin Club, 33 Melville St, Dunedin".

This is historically accurate.

On the evening of May 17, 1920, the Prince of Wales, aged 25, the future King Edward VIII, arrived at the club for a stay in Dunedin as part of a lengthy tour of Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

The main purpose of the tour was to thank these countries for their contribution to the British Empire in the Great War.

In Dunedin, Lownie’s source alleged the prince "impregnated a servant”.

A son was subsequently born who lived out his days in Dunedin, with the whole matter hushed up.

While the true facts and the fate of the servant are difficult, if not impossible, to ascertain unless something emerges, perhaps from those classified documents Lownie wants to access, one certainty is that the prince was out of sorts when he came to Dunedin after nearly a month in the country.

Wherever he’d gone adoring crowds cheered, children squealed and waved small Union Jack flags, mayors and officials fawned and gushed.

In public the prince, dubbed by the press “Prince Charming”, was polite, saying and doing the right thing.

In private, it was different. He vented his frustration in letters to his mistress in England, Freda Dudley Ward, the socialite wife of a Liberal politician and former Olympic Games rower.

“We managed to keep fairly cheery despite never 1 hr free from returned soldiers & schoolchildren! Christ their cheers & ‘God saves’ and ‘God blesses’ get on my nerves,” he wrote in one letter.

The Governor-General, Lord Liverpool, was a target of his pique. He wrote that Liverpool was “pricelessly pompous” and “grossly fat”.

“It makes me so angry to have my job bitched by other people, darling, especially by hopeless ____s like “Liver”!!”

In another letter:

"Besides being a ---- (4 letters!!) he’s a liar and a cheat at any games: cards, golf and everything. And he’s too pricelessly pompous for words. I could never tell you how much I loath (sic) him.”

In Rotorua he wrote:

“I had to go through long and tedious Maori ceremonies at both the native villages & had to submit to being made to look the most hopeless B.F dolled up in mats & other things while inane Maoris danced & made weird noises at me!! Some of the Maori women sang and danced quite nicely tho they spoilt their stunt by revolting me by kissing my hand when I shook hands with them all.

Sport & General Press Agency Ltd King Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson.

“Every day I long more and more to chuck this job & be out of it & free for you sweetie; the more I think of it all the more certain I am that really (tho not on the surface just yet awhile for Britishers) the day for Kings and Princes is past. Monarchies are out of date tho I know it’s a rotten thing to say & sounds Bolshevik!!”

The Imperial Hotel in Whanganui disappointed him:

“Such a pompous address my beloved but it's really a miserable hole; no electric light & the hotel boilers elected to burst before dinner so no baths & a very nasty dinner!! But we are all rather peeved tonight as we have had a desperately trying day … I’m frozen as there’s no heating in my room & I’m sitting huddled up in an overcoat!

“Returned soldiers & shrieking crowds & school children are all I shall remember from my visit my beloved though I might add drunkinos as half the men are overflowing with scotch at most of the places I’ve been to.”

On reaching the South Island the prince motored from Picton to Nelson.

"Here endeth the first of four more terrible days jazzing around doing small places," he wrote.

“A most irritating day sweetheart as a car is far more tiring than the train on these trips."

Nelson was not to his pleasing.

"This is a terrible hole tho the people are exceptionally enthusiastic tho we've laughed a lot ever since our arrival at 4.30pm.

“There were the usual stunts for 1 1/2 hours and we've just returned from the most pricelessly funny party that one could imagine.

"There wasn't a single woman who had the least idea how to dance ... we stuck to it like heroes till the supper and tried to lug these wads of ham faced women around altho we were all feeling very weary and thoroughly peeved."

The prince visited the West Coast then on to Christchurch where he attended races at Riccarton and narrowly avoided being hit by a car driven by a drunken man on Oxford Terrace after visiting the Canterbury Club.

“The most important item of the trip are the returned men & all would be over if I got wrong with them!! Then the mayor of Christchurch is an absolute wrong un…. But then he’s a socialist ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’ & worst of all he started talking politics and was most offensive.”

The mayor was a Liberal MP and medical doctor Dr Henry Thacker who welcomed the prince with a Maori greeting which the press ridiculed.

From Christchurch, the prince took "a tedious train journey" to Dunedin stopping at six places along the way; the sun shone and for a brief time his spirits lifted.

“This east coast population is far less Bolshie than the Westland,” he wrote.

The uplift did not last.

."I'm down again to-night and feel oh! so, so desperately lonely my beloved Freda till I could shoot myself!

“We've got 2 irritating days here at Dunedin as they've made a balls of the programme. Angel what does anything else matter. It's all bloody away from YOU...YOU!!...I enclose some more photos with all all my on top and deep down love."

Earlier in the day the love-sick prince played golf at Balmacewen with members of his entourage, Admiral Halsey, Captain Dudley North and Piers Legh, followed by a public welcome in the Octagon and visits to the public hospital and Port Chalmers.

Next day was filled with public events at Tahuna Park and Forbury Park where amid the adoring throng a man threw an apple intended for the prince but which struck Admiral Halsey on the head.

After one more night at the Dunedin club, the prince was driven through streets packed with people to the railway station where he boarded his royal train to Invercargill.

After one night and a busy day in the southern city he left at 10pm that evening on his train for Christchurch not stopping along the way. At Lyttelton he gave a farewell dinner on HMS Renown, a battle cruiser which had brought him from England, attended by the Prime Minister William Massey, Lord Liverpool and their wives, and the mayors of Christchurch, Wellington, Dunedin and Lyttelton.

United Press International The Duke and Duchess of Windsor pictured in 1966.

Here he penned another letter to his mistress:

“Christ! how I loathe and despise my bloody family. But if H.M thinks he is going to alter me by insulting you he’s making just about the biggest mistake of his silly useless life; all he has done is infuriate me and make me despise him.”

At daylight the next day the unhappy prince sailed for Australia.

His affair with Mrs Ward ended in 1929 when he dropped her for an American, Thelma Furness.

Seven years later the father he despised, King George V, died.

Edward ascended the throne as Edward VIII. His reign lasted less than a year.

In November 1936, wanting to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, he abdicated, since the Church of England, of which the king was head, did not accept remarriage of divorcees at that time, and the people would not accept her as queen.

He and Simpson did not have children.

Nor are there any known offspring of King Edward VIII. But perhaps the establishment hid one from the public.

”The "King" who soon appeared walking the streets of Dunedin.