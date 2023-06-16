South Canterbury blade shearers to defend world titles

Allan Oldfield talks to a welcome home crowd at Geraldine in 2019 after he and Tony Dobbs, left, returned to South Canterbury as world champions.

638131422 Allan Oldfield talks to a welcome home crowd at Geraldine in 2019 after he and Tony Dobbs, left, returned to South Canterbury as world champions.

646008402 Blade shearer Tony Dobbs shearing at Tekapo in 2022.

World champion blade shearers Tony Dobbs (Fairlie) and Allan Oldfield (Geraldine) will be in Scotland next week to defend the titles they won in France four years ago.

Oldfield is the reigning world individual blade shearing champion while Dobbs joined him to take the teams’ event at the 2019 championships held in Le Dorat, France.

Both have been competing in lead-up competitions to the world championships at the Royal Highland Show in Islington, Edinburgh, from June 22 to 25.

Last weekend Dobbs finished second to England rival Andrew Mudge in the open blades final at the Royal Bath and West Show in Somerset. This event was his last before the world championships.

READ MORE:

* Reigning world blade shearing champion stays on track to defend title

* Up to 600 expected to visit Waimate as part of annual shearing competition

* Blade shearers welcomed home by more than 200 in Geraldine



Oldfield shore a machine shearing event at Brechin Castle Showground in Scotland last Saturday and will be shearing at the Three Counties show in Malvern, Worcestershire, this weekend.

Oldfield and Dobbs are part of a six-strong New Zealand team contesting the world championships. The others are machine shearers Rowland Smith (Hastings) and Leon Samuels (Roxburgh), and woolhandlers Candy Hiri (Gore) and Ngaio Hanson (Eketahuna).

GEORGE EMPSON/Supplied Blade shearer Tony Dobbs shearing at Tekapo in 2022.

Smith, world champion in 2014 and runner-up at the last world championships, won the open final at the Royal Cornwall Show last weekend from his brother, Matt Smith, who will be shearing for England in Edinburgh. Samuels placed third.