Company's decision to fire scaffolder with long term injury upheld by employment authority

A man who was on ACC for 18 months has been fairly let go, but will get $5000 holiday pay, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has determined.

Experienced scaffolder Neil Blissett began working for Timaru’s Absolute Scaffolding Limited on October 29, 2019 before being let go 20 months later.

Blissett had injuries to his right shoulder which he had acquired while working for another scaffolding business and in his private time.

Absolute’s manager Colin Cameron knew about these when Blissett was offered the job, but he believed Blissett would still be able to perform on-site.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura bar owner to pay $44,000 to worker he sexually harassed

* ACC claims it didn't know man injured in Christchurch terror attack needed support

* Waikato factory worker denied further ACC compensation over workplace injury



However, Blissett’s injuries were not healing well, and he provided medical certificates in December 2019, in October 2020, and another in May 2021.

Overall he had 18 months off work and physically worked a maximum of under three months with Absolute.

Blissett argued his time off combined with a “personal vendetta” against him after he asked for his holiday pay in December 2020 was what led to Absolute Scaffolding firing him in July 2021.

However, Absolute argued that the company followed a fair process and its dismissal of Blissett was justified under medical incapacity.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Neil Blissett spent 90% of his time on ACC while employed by Absolute Scaffolding. (File photo)

Absolute asked Blissett to provide information about when – or if – he would be able to return to work to determine if he could return safely and receive his holiday pay.

But Blissett didn’t do that, and during a meeting in January 2021 Cameron said there were no non-safety sensitive roles they could offer him instead.

Cameron even hand-delivered him a letter which said he would be not able to return to work unless he could provide medical reports of his health or be assessed by a doctor of Absolute’s choosing.

Blissett didn’t respond to that either.

That’s when lawyers were called in.

Blissett said he was waiting for an operation and had provided the necessary medical certificates, but Absolute said they had been patient, offered options to return to work, and couldn’t keep his job open forever.

Blisset’s surgeon told him and ACC that he should look for another job as the next step in fixing his injuries would be prosthetic surgery, but Blissett said he wanted a second opinion.

123rf Neil Blisset’s surgeon told him and ACC that he should look for another job as the next step in fixing his injuries would be prosthetic surgery.(File photo)

He’d tried to get back in shape for work, even building scaffolding at home, but that led to another injury.

But after months of correspondence, Cameron made the call to provide Blissett with his two weeks notice based on the information he had which showed it was unlikely Blissett would return to work, making his last day July 15, 2021.

Lucia Vincent, the member of the ERA who presided over the case, said Blissett’s decision to provide “three medical certificates and a couple of emails ... over the course of 18 months” meant he couldn’t criticise Absolute for their decision.

She said the termination process was fair, and did not agree Blissett’s termination was due to a personal vendetta.

While documents supporting Blissett’s injury showed his medical history and continued issues with his shoulder, there was no promise of a full recovery, even two years later, Vincent said.

“As admirable as a desire to return to scaffolding may be, Absolute did not have to wait for as long as it took for Mr Blissett to recover,” she said.

Absolute argued Blissett didn’t work for the past 12 months and therefore didn’t accrue any holiday pay, however Vincent disagreed.

She ordered Absolute to pay Blissett $5016.38 in holiday pay and 8% of his gross earnings for the time he did physically work.