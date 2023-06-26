Silver for Oldfield, Dobbs at disappointing world shearing champs

Defending his individual world blade shearing title, Allan Oldfield has been eliminated in the semi-finals.

South Canterbury’s world champion blade shearers have been pipped at the post defending their team title at the world shearing and woolhandling championships in Scotland at the weekend.

Competing at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Allan Oldfield of Geraldine and Lower Hutt, and Tony Dobbs of Fairlie, lost to Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni of South Africa.

The Kiwis won the race on the clock by two seconds with each side averaging about 2min 20sec a sheep through the 10 in each pen event.

However, the South Africans claimed the championship on quality points. Behind the Kiwis were Wales, Australia, England and Ireland.

Oldfield entered the championships as individual world champion, and qualified first for the semi-finals, but was eliminated.

That left Dobbs to keep the New Zealand flag flying in the final. He finished out of the major placings in fourth. Rabela and Mbuweni claimed honours for South Africa, with Andrew Mudge (England) third.

Dobbs and Oldfield were not the only disappointed Kiwis at the championships.

For the first time since the inaugural championships in 1977, New Zealand missed out on a major top three placing. New Zealand had won four times as many titles as any other nation contesting individual and teams titles in machine shearing, blade shearing and woolhandling.

To add to the disappointment, New Zealand was not represented in either the machine shearing or woolhandling individual finals.

SSNZ/Supplied Champion blade shearer Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, hard at work during the 2019 Waimate Shears.

Woolhandling pair Candy Hiri (Gore) and Ngaio Hanson (Eketahuna) placed fourth in the woolhandling teams final. Hanson was sixth in the individual final.

At the last world championships in France four years ago, Sheree Alabaster and Pagan Karauria had won the woolhandling teams title for New Zealand.

Shearers Rowland Smith (Maraekakaho) and Leon Samuels (Roxburgh) were sixth in the machines teams event won by Welsh pair Gwion Evans and Richard Jones. Both Smith and Samuels were eliminated in the semi-finals of the individual competition.

In the machines individual shearing final, which New Zealand had won 12 of the previous 18 times, Evans edged out defending champion Jones with Calum Shaw (Scotland) third.

Scotland’s Rosie Keenan and Audrey Aiken were first and second in the women’s woolhandling with Lucie Grancher (France) third.