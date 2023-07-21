Man named after fatal Ashburton crash

The intersection of Maronan Valetta and Hackthorne roads. (File photo)

Police have released the name of a man who died after a two-car crash in Ashburton earlier this week.

Vishwam Sankar, 36, was at the intersection of Hackthorne and Maronan Valetta roads when his car collided with a truck at 9.45am on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

The investigation in the circumstances of the crash was ongoing, the spokesperson said.