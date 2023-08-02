Free up Geraldine land for housing development, residents urge

Geraldine’s growth is being hampered by planners making projections based on data that is out of date, Geraldine business consultant John Shirtcliff claims.

Shirtclliff, one of a number of Geraldine residents calling for land to be freed up for development, said the council’s Growth Management Strategy estimates and projections for the numbers of dwellings expected were wrong.

Statistics showed in 2018 Geraldine had 1179 dwellings, estimated to grow to 1258 by 2023, and 1262 by 2045.

“Geraldine is almost at the projected dwelling requirement already, with a further 22 years remaining to achieve an additional four dwellings. Since the 2018 census it is understood that 79 new dwellings have already been constructed,” Shirtcliff said.

Shirtcliff said census figures from Statistics NZ showed the Geraldine resident population increased from 2400 at the 2013 census to 2706 in 2018, growth of 12.8%.

He said the population in 2018 was already at the level forecast for 2045 and this did not include adjoining blocks at Geraldine Downs and north of the township where a retirement village was located.

“A reliance upon the now outdated Geraldine ‘town boundary’ has further hampered the provision of accurate planning forecasts and growth.”

The council’s district planning manager Hamish Barrell said the growth projections were based on high growth scenario projections of Planz and Property Economics “who based them on the latest Stats NZ information whereas Mr Shirtcliff maybe be looking at the original Growth Strategy projections”.

Supplied Timaru District Council planning manager Hamish Barrell, left, with the director of Dunedin’s Central City Plan Glen Hazelton.

In 2017, Shirtcliff and his wife Rosemary Shirtcliff proposed subdividing 22.34 hectares of land on their property at 584 Orari Station Rd on the eastern side of Geraldine, with 12 allotments varying from 0.57ha to 7.09ha.

Their proposal drew opposition requiring a hearing chaired by an independent commissioner. Environment Canterbury (ECan), the New Zealand Fire Service Commission and a residents' group opposed the development. The resource consent application was declined in December 2017.

The Shirtcliffs received a $23,925.28 bill from the Timaru District Council for their resource consent application and hearing. Considering the amount unfair and unreasonable, they appealed to the Environment Court which did not agree.

Shirtcliff said his latest concern was not personal but for the future development of Geraldine meeting a demand for new housing.

“I’m not bothered regarding rezoning or not (his land is being designated for rezoning as rural lifestyle). If it’s rural lifestyle that’s fine. I’m not a moaner and groaner.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A number of Geraldine residents have submitted to the proposed Timaru District Council annual plan urging that more land be made available for residential and rural lifestyle development.

“Figures show Geraldine has been growing faster than Timaru district as a whole, and it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy; if you say you are not growing, you will not grow.”

Anecdotally he said there was considerable evidence of people wanting to move and build in Geraldine and if land had been available, the township would have grown further.

“There’s a shortage of good new homes in Geraldine, and land is constrained. You hear a comment a lot in Geraldine that housing in Geraldine is more expensive, but it’s how tight land is. Old housing stock stays and until it becomes economic to knock them down for redevelopment, it won’t happen.”

Shirtcliff said he had raised his concerns with the council regarding alleged flawed projections, but it had been “like talking to a plank of wood.”

“I want the Geraldine community to grow in the way it needs to without being hindered by council. Over the years the council has gone out of its way to stifle growth. There is no future infrastructure extension.”

Shirtcliff made a submission to the council’s proposed annual plan on the matter as did other Geraldine residents.

JOHN BISSET Geraldine artist John Badcock is amongst those calling for land to be freed up.

Artist John Badcock said there was an “overly Timaru-centric” approach to planning by the council, “which fails to recognise Geraldine’s uniqueness and potential which is stifling community development and economic growth for Geraldine”.

He said more residential and rural lifestyle land needed to be made available, particularly on the northern side of Geraldine.

Steve and Yanna Sullivan were among several people who called for rezoning of land to rural lifestyle north of Geraldine along the Main North Rd.

“The current ‘rearview’ approach of the Timaru District Council’s planning for Geraldine is out of step with demand and Geraldine is at a crossroads,” they said in their submission.