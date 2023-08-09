Long-time farming families object to council's handling of Māori designations

The upper reaches of the Rangitata River. Farmland close to the river further down on the southern banks in Timaru district are among many proposed Sites and Areas of Significance to Māori (SASM). (File photo)

Families who have farmed in South Canterbury for generations are objecting to the Timaru District Council’s handling of proposed Sites and Areas of Significance to Māori (SASM) and fear restrictions will follow.

Federated Farmers have called the council’s approach “heavy-handed”.

In October, the Timaru District Council sent letters to the first of 4000 property owners in the district who would be impacted by the new regulations stating the land fitted into five differing categories: Wāhi Tūpuna (broad geographical areas/cultural landscapes), wāhi taoka (land-based places), wāhi tapu (sacred land-based sites), wai taoka (waterways based places) and wai tapu (sacred sites/areas water based).

The council said it had worked with the local rūnanga, Arowhenua, to identify SASM while the rūnanga used information from historic maps, oral histories and document archives to identify areas.

Stuff asked the council a range of questions: What was the methodology used in identifying sites? Were visits made to the sites? Were landowners consulted, and if so, what was the process? Why, in one case, was 100% of private land designated a SASM, with no pinpointed location of significance?

“We’re in the middle of a statutory process with the Proposed District Plan, so it’s not really appropriate for us to comment in detail,” the council’s communications manager Stephen Doran said.

“These sites were consulted upon under the Draft District Plan and before the notified plan came out. Everyone who has properties that featured a site of significance to Māori was written to, offered the ability to talk to an adviser about the details of the provisions, and actively encouraged to make a submission.

“We are currently in a statutory consultation process with regards to district plan matters, and it would not be appropriate for council to comment further and risk any undue influence to this process.”

Venture Timaru Timaru district and South Canterbury are home to notable sites of Māori rock art.

Many of the sites in Timaru district are adjacent to, or close to, waterways.

Nearby Waimate district with the Waihao River, Pareora River, Otaio Gorge, Wainono Lagoon and border on the Waitaki River had not yet started identifying sites but was also likely to be impacted significantly. As would the Mackenzie district with implications for the Waitaki Hydro Scheme from Lake Tekapo to Lake Waitaki which provided 18% of the country’s annual electricity and 75% of the hydroelectricity storage.

The Timaru District Council said the SASM rules applied only when landowners decided to make a change which required a resource consent.

“If the property is located within a SASM overlay, the District Plan sets out the activities that can be undertaken as a permitted activity and those activities that require a resource consent.”

Farm owners expressed their objections in submissions to the Timaru District Council’s proposed annual plan, many of them citing a lack of information being made available.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Peter McCullough’s family has farmed their land for 150 years. He says they have not been consulted over a blanket ruling for their land.

Peter and Stephanie McCullough of John Talbot Road, Temuka, near Hae Hae Te Moana River said their family had farmed the land for more than 150 years and had a strong physical and spiritual connection to it.

A blanket claim of the Hae Hae Te Moana River and land adjacent, they said, had been done without consultation.

“We find it hard to see how by attempting to usurp our ownership and restrict our activities on land that we have worked to maintain is fair and equitable.”

Rodney and Tania Coles of McMaster Rd Pleasant Point said they were the fourth generation on their farm.

“By blanketing the whole area including our property, it appears lazy. The specific areas of significance need to be identified.

“The farming sector has been bombarded with so many changes and regulations and here is yet another set of stressful rules which is not fair and reasonable and detrimental to health and wellbeing.”

David Moore of Waitohi said the proposed rules would stifle his farm of 1200 merinos and 200 cows.

Bruce Rogers of Arundel-Rangitata Road said an earlier council report on his land was that it did not contain any archaeology or was of any special significance. The SASM “has caused us significant stress around our farm management”, he said.

Robert Weavers on the Winchester-Geraldine Road said he did not accept the proposed district plan since no detail had been given of what was of significance on his property.

Noel Glass from a farming family of five generations in the region, said, “if these rules are followed it will be very divisive for Māori-Pakeha relations. I can understand if it is a Māori burial ground, Māori pa, these can be defined and lodged. Waterways are for all New Zealanders.”

Logan King of Rapuwai Road, Pleasant Point, said his family had farmed cattle, sheep and deer in the area for almost 50 years.

“This is the first time we have ever heard of our land being a site of Māori significance. It is extremely important to us that we leave our children and their families a viable farming operation that protects their livelihoods in years to come.

“We feel it is unfair to blanket rule our entire farm as one big SASM (7). We require more clarity around where these particular sites on our privately owned land are. We request that local rūnanga give us specific detail on what it actually is that we are trying to protect.”

chris tobin/Stuff Fifth generation South Canterbury farmer Noel Glass fears if introduced the rules will be divisive of Pakeha-Māori relations in the region.

Lisa Zwarts of 807 Opihi Road said the family property had a QEII covenant in place to protect and define rock art on their land.

“At present the SASM zoning covers about a third of our property unnecessarily and unjustifiably and includes a significant area of cultivated land with no rock art or other items of interest to Māori.

“We would like to know why we were not consulted prior to the plan being drafted.”

Wendy and James Smith of 167 Rocky Hundreds Road challenged why their “dry ditch at the back of our property” had any significance and suggested it “was perhaps drawn on the map from desk research as a possible feeder into Saltwater Creek”.

“We seek your advice on what is the specific area of significance? Why is this of significance to Māori and what in particular is important? How has this land in the past been significant to Māori? What are Māori looking to protect?”

In its submission Federated Farmers supported the SASMs in part but was strongly opposed to restrictions on shelter belts, woodlots or plantation forestry as well as rule 6.

“Without the identification of pinpointed sites of significance, it is impudent to allow for whole farms to have restrictions on their land.”

They accused the council of “having a heavy-handed approach”.

“We have issues with the overlays and where sites are located. Without definitive locations in the wahi taoka overlay, we find the rules detrimental to the operation of a farm.

”We urge the council to go back to Kati Huirapa and ask for clarification on where sites are inside certain layers.

“When an overlay covers 100% of privately owned land with no pinpointed location of significance, this is concerning.”

Rangitata Diversion Race Management Ltd, a water conveyance company which called itself “the life blood of Mid Canterbury,” was concerned for SASMs in the Rangitata River bed near the Klondyke intake and questioned whether the council’s actions were lawful or appropriate.

Water diverted via the intake irrigated over 100,000 hectares of Mid Canterbury farmland.

Because the company was not a Timaru district ratepayer, they had not notified or consulted over the SASMs.

In 2020 Ngāi Tahu lodged a statement of claim in the High Court at Christchurch seeking recognition of its rangatiratanga over the freshwater in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā (area) which included South Canterbury rivers and waterways alleging environmental mismanagement.

They said rangatiratanga existed before the Treaty of Waitangi and gave them the right to regulate and enforce decisions regarding how wai maori was allocated, used and managed.

The Timaru District Council closes its acceptance of submissions to the proposed district plan at 5pm, on Friday, August 11.