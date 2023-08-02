IPL style cricket auction makes debut in Timaru

The Kottayan Kingfishers “owners”, Unni Krishnan, Maneesh Mohan, Martin Thomas and Aneesh Bose get ready to make their bids.

An auction Indian Premier League (IPL) style was held in Timaru on Monday evening, although on a far more modest scale.

Instead of buying the services of players with substantial sums of money, four team “owners” made bids for the players using a points system.

“The player auction is new for Timaru,” one of the tournament organisers Jithra Poulouse said. “It has been done in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, but it’s the first time here.”

The owners of the teams contesting the Timaru Champions League T20 tournament, Trissur Tuskers, Quilon Raptorz, Kottayam Kingfishers and Travancore Warriors, sat at tables in the Harlequins rugby clubrooms in Church St, as an image of each player was shown on a large screen, and the auctioning began.

The first player to be “bought” was Nareen Singh, a right-handed batter/wicketkeeper from Timaru who was picked up by the Travancore Warriors.

He was one of 79 players being considered for the teams, most of whom came from around the South Island.

Chris Tobin/Stuff The Quilon Raptorz will be one of four teams in the tournament which will be played at Pleasant Point.

No money changed hands to buy the players, or would be paid to bring the players to Timaru for the tournament.

“They will pay their own way to come here,” Poulose said. “It is all driven by a passion for cricket and the opportunity to play in a big tournament.”

The tournament will be held at Pleasant Point on October, 1, 8 and 15. The winning team receives $2500, with $1500 for second. Trophies would also be awarded for player of the match, and of the series, and best batter and bowler.

Poulouse said a lot of work was undertaken by the committee comprising himself, Anoop John, Subin Poulouse and Alex Paul.

“If this tournament is successful we hope to have a tournament for young people.”