Possible asbestos risk in Timaru Port building after truck causes damage

A building at Timaru’s Port had some unexpected remodelling on Thursday after a truck became stuck under a veranda.

As the truck drove away it ripped off a portion of the veranda and the roof.

A Police spokesperson said they were contacted to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand with an accident that occurred at the port around midday.

“A truck hit a veranda and pulled it down, there were no injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“There are concerns there may be asbestos in the roof of the building that has been affected.”