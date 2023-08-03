Silver Fern Farms meat processing plant fire in Pareora

Eight fire trucks responded to the blaze at a Silver Fern Farms facility at Pareora, just south of Timaru.

Firefighters have contained a blaze at a Silver Fern Farms facility at Pareora, just south of Timaru.

An employee at the scene said they were evacuated from the factory about 6.55pm Thursday.

The night shift had only returned to work about two weeks ago after a break, they said.

They had heard the fire was in an upstairs office, but they had not seen any smoke or flames. However, there were “fire engines galore here’’, they said.

Fire and Emergency said they were called to the building fire at 6.45pm, a spokesperson said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Smoke could be seen from outside the Silver Fern Farms facility.

Eight appliances – with crews from Timaru, Saint Andrews, Washdyke, Waimate and Pleasant Point – had been at the site working to fully extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson said it had been contained by 9pm.

“They are now dampening hotspots and waiting for smoke to clear so they can make sure the fire has not spread.”

A spokesperson said the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious, but investigations would take place to confirm the cause.

The facility is a meat processing plant.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Silver Fern Farms freezing works in Pareora. Photo from 2021.

Silver Fern Farms has been approached for comment.