Person in serious condition after crash in Ōamaru

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance after a car hit a parked car in Ōamaru. (File photo)

A person is in serious condition after a vehicle crashed into a parked car in Ōamaru.

The incident happened on Humber St near the Ōamaru Station about 10am, police said in a statement.

Initial reports suggested one person was in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

Humber St was closed between Ribble and Usk streets, and motorists were advised to take an alternate route.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 9.56am.

“We responded with one ambulance. One person was taken to Ōamaru Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.