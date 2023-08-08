Three injured in intersection crash

The injured people were airlifted to hospital after the accident.

Two people had to be extracted from a vehicle after a crash between Temuka and Geraldine on Monday.

Police were advised of a crash at the intersection of Winchester Hanging Rock Rd and Earl Rd, off the main highway at 2.25pm.

The crash involved two cars, a police spokesperson said.

Three people were initially reported to have suffered serious injuries in the crash, but a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were assessed as being in a moderate condition.

Two patients were taken to Timaru Hospital by ambulance and the third was airlifted to Christchurch hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded with two crews from Geraldine and Temuka.

Upon arrival, firefighters, with the help of paramedics, helped to get two people trapped in their car out of the wreckage, a spokesperson said.

Firefighters left the patients in the hands of St John and assisted with clearing a landing zone for the helicopter.