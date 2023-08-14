Motorbike rider twice the legal limit on weekend when drink drivers keep South Canterbury police busy

Five drink drivers were caught in the region over the weekend. (File photo)

Drink-drivers were a constant theme on South Canterbury roads on the weekend, with police apprehending five individuals well in excess of the legal alcohol limit.

Two, including a motorbike rider, were driving while twice the legal limit, while the other three were only marginally under that level.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Waimate and Timaru district five people were caught driving while over the legal limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath (mcg), Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray said.

Murray said in Timaru on Friday night a man was stopped on Grey Road and blew 454mcg, while on Saturday night a woman was stopped while driving on Otipua Rd and blew 499mcg, and a 65-year-old man was caught on Hobbs St and blew 492mcg.

Also on Saturday a 20-year-old male on a motorbike was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 82, Queen Street and Victoria Terrace in Waimate, and blew 531mcg, Murray said.

Murray said on Sunday a 39-year-old man was caught on the main road of Waimate. He blew 500mcg.