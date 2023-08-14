Person in serious condition after crash near Timaru

The scene of a car crash on Barton Rd near Timaru early on Monday afternoon.

A person is in Timaru Hospital in serious condition after a motor vehicle crash 5km out of Timaru.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash at the intersection of Barton Road and Claremont Rd near Timaru at 12.35pm, responding with one ambulance.

“Our paramedics treated and transported one patient to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

A Police spokesperson said it was a single-vehicle crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ryan Dawson said they also attended.