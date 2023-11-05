Large vet centre opens in Timaru on former bowling club site

Simon Laming and Abby Robertson open for business at the new Veterinary Centre in Timaru.

A new veterinary business has opened in Timaru on the site of what had been a bowling green for more than a century.

Oamaru-based Veterinary Centre has started in new purpose built premises on the corner of Sarah and Sefton streets. From 1886 until 2009, the land had operated as a bowling green being owned by the Timaru Bowling Club.

“It’s a natural expansion for us,” veterinarian director Simon Laming said.

“The work available for the profession is now difficult to satisfy.”

The high demand for veterinary services, he said, was partly due to a cultural shift with families having fewer children and owning more pets, and people wanting sophisticated care for their animals, both pets and farm animals.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of the surgery areas in the new centre.

“And there are very sophisticated processes done on animals now which were not done 20 years ago.”

Laming started the Veterinary Centre in Oamaru in 1979; it has since grown to have nine partners with eight branches, Timaru the latest. Sarah Boys was the Timaru partner. Two vets were employed in Timaru, with a third soon to follow, and there were nine support staff.

Other branches include Waimate (the next biggest to Oamaru), Glenavy, Kurow, Omarama, Ranfurly and Palmerston.

“We see ourselves as a ‘big-little’ practice, not as a corporate.”

Laming expected the Timaru business would be split evenly between farm animals and small animals, similar to Oamaru but unlike Waimate (75% large animals) and Ranfurly (85% large animals).

The building contained a retail area, three surgeries, a specialist imaging suite, a small laboratory, a dental suite and 40 kennels. The business also sold animal health supplies.

“It’s getting hospital-like,” Laming said. “We hope to be at that level.”

The premises will be officially opened by Timaru district mayor Nigel Bowen on November 18.