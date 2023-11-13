Three men to pay $6700 over illegal sportfishing in Mackenzie

Three men who tried to skirt sportfishing rules were convicted in the Timaru District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

Three men who tried to skirt sportfishing regulations have been ordered to pay more than $6700 in fines and costs by the Timaru District Court.

Ashburton men James Kamoe​, Tare Tare​ and Kimiora Merota​ were fishing at the Mackenzie Basin hydro canals during Labour Weekend in 2022.

The trio were at the Ōhau C canal near Twizel at night when they were discovered by a team of Fish & Game rangers completing compliance in the area, a Fish & Game spokesperson said.

After more than a year of investigation and court proceedings, the men were convicted on Thursday of fishing without a sportfishing licence.

One was additionally convicted of providing false and misleading particulars, and another was convicted for exceeding the bag limit.

Supplied Fish & Game rangers undertaking night-time compliance operation at the Mackenzie hydro canal fishery.

Over Labour Weekend in 2022, the trio headed out to the canal intending to reel in some sport fish.

However, no-one in the group had a valid sportfishing licence.

When they were discovered by rangers, Kamoe claimed that he did have a valid licence. This claim was later confirmed to be false, the Fish & Game spokesperson said.

Kamoe also attempted to evade investigators by claiming the person who was caught by rangers at the time was not him, saying it was his cousin who had recently returned from overseas.

But rangers were able to make a positive identification of Kamoe during investigations, and after reviewing New Zealand Customs records found that the name of his cousin he had given investigators had not travelled overseas.

John Bisset/Stuff A view of the Ōhau C canal and Lake Benmore in the Mackenzie Basin. (File photo)

Tare was convicted for exceeding the bag limit and continuing to fish, the spokesperson said.

Overall, the group members were convicted of nine offences and ordered to pay a total of $6730 in fines and costs.

Providing false or misleading particulars to a Fish & Game ranger was an offence with a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison or a $100,000 fine.

The non-profit organisation’s central South Island compliance co-ordinator, Hamish Stevens, said the convictions showed that anglers who were tempted to mislead rangers could expect to be caught out and face serious consequences such as imprisonment.

"Anglers who are tempted to break the rules or fish without a sportfishing licence need to realise they are risking criminal conviction, fines and forfeiture of fishing equipment.”

Sport fish include trout and salmon, Stevens said. Under the Conservation Act, they require a licence to be caught as the species are not indigenous to Aotearoa.