Te Rākau Kōhanga - RNZ's The Turning Point shines a light on Arowhenua conservation

Felicity McMillan (NgÄi Tahu) is the Nursery supervisor at Arowhenua Native Nursery in Temuka. She is featured in the second episode of RNZ's The Turning Point series.

Bringing together mātauranga and western science has been a match made in heaven for Arowhenua Native Nursery.

The nursery, based at Arowhenua Marae in Temuka, will be featured as one of the rōpū (groups) for Radio New Zealand’s new conservation series The Turning Point.

The show follows six different kaitiaki (guardians) of the environment doing their best to help protect and connect with the environment across Aotearoa.

Run by supervisor Feliticy McMillan (Ngāi Tahu) and general manager Lex Evans, the marae-based, kauapapa Māori focused nursery has created a space for whānau to learn and care for their whenua (land) and awa (rivers) in the modern world whilst understanding how their tīpuna (ancestors) balanced te taiao (the environment).

McMillan leads the kōrero in the episode, sharing how the nursery began at the start of 2022 when then conservation minister Kiri Allan announced they would receive $2.7 million towards the Te Rākau Kōhanga project through the Jobs for Nature initiative.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Kaimahi of Arowhenua Native Nursery plant natives along waterways to help combat pollution. (File photo)

In just under two years they had already reached their goal of growing 180,000 native plants.

“We were just really fortunate that the funding for that project came about when it did,” McMillan said on the show.

“For a lot of our kaimahi (workers), they know when they come to the nursery, they come for a reason.”

The nursery started with seeds, germinating them and raising them to plant along waterways such as the Rangitātā Awa to help combat nitrate pollution.

“The awa has degraded so it’s about restoring the mauri into Rangitātā awa,” McMillan said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mana whenua are working to restore the mauri of the Rangitātā Awa. (File photo)

While they plant, kaimahi also collect seeds from the older plants and start the process again.

Evans, who has helped to teach the kaimahi about the ecosystems of the flora, said by collecting the seeds from plants that were already surviving they knew the new seedlings would also flourish.

“It’s the collaborative effort of everyone that’s going to make the change.

“Going from a state where no one knew anything, to a state where we’ve got 100,000 plants a month – that’s production.”

McMillan said it came as a surprise how far the rōpū had come in such a short space of time.

”I’ve learned a lot within such a short period of time – what plants do what, how they can improve the water quality, medicinal uses for our plants that our tīpuna used.

“I truly believe that our tīpuna are looking over us and wanting us to succeed in what we’re doing.”

All six episodes of The Turning Point will be available on RNZ’s website from Sunday, 19 November.