Scrub fire causes evacuations in Waitaki

Firefighters have been battling a 100m² scrub fire that has caught South Hill alight in Waitaki.

Crews were alerted at about 2.45pm after receiving calls about the blaze in steep terrain off Waterfront Rd on Sunday, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Blair Rowlings said.

A helicopter was called in to assist, he said, as about 25 firefighters worked from the ground battling the blaze and helping to evacuate nearby homes.

“We were worried about some structures that were threatened, but that threat was no longer [an issue],” Rowlings said at 4.34pm.

A police spokesperson said officers and firefighters helped to evacuate residents from Test, Tamar and Avon streets nearby.

Test St was closed while crews worked to extinguish the blaze, she said.

Rowlings said crews were expected to be at the scene into the night.

A fire investigator had been called to determine the cause of the blaze.