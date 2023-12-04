Property developer still hoping to inspect theatre marked for demolition

Timaru’s Majestic Theatre is due to be demolished early next year.

Timaru commercial property owner Gaire Thompson still wants to have a look inside the city’s old Majestic Theatre, slated for demolition early next year.

Owner of several buildings near the theatre, including the former railway station and Timaru’s tallest building, the nine-storey high Cantec House, Thompson said he visited Timaru a couple of weeks ago but did not get inside the theatre for a look.

He had expressed concern that Timaru District Holdings Ltd, the Timaru District Councils’ financial company, planned to demolish the old theatre early next year and had resource consent to do so.

The Nelson-based property owner wanted to have a look at the building to find out whether it was worth saving.

“I don’t know what the story is with the Majestic. I got into the other ones (next door), the bluestone one and the other one. We’ve got Animates (in the former Warehouse Stationery building) and we want to make sure that part of the street is kept up.

“They’re run down and need money spent on them.”

Thompson said Timaru District Holdings “seems hellbent on demolition”.

If the Majestic was demolished, Thompson doubted anyone would be interested in building on the site due to the cost and with an empty site, the council would not be receiving rates.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A rear view of the Majestic Theatre.

As to getting into the Majestic he said: “I don’t know what the problem is. I’ll be in Timaru in a week or so and I’ll see if I can get inside then.”

Timaru District Holdings general manager Frazer Munro said if Thompson wanted to get inside the Majestic “he has my number”.

As to the condition of the Majestic, he said it was “fairly tired”.

“It hasn’t seen much attention for 25 years. To get it up to scratch would take a considerable amount of work. There will be a need to ensure a fire system and means of escape; that is part of the challenge.

“As for earthquake strengthening protection, there are very few internal walls, and no bracing; it’s just a big box.”

Munro said TDHL did not plan to demolish buildings next to the theatre, presently occupied by a music store and a secondhand book store, and were considering options.

“We’re going through the early stages to budget for a restoration process. Buildings like that take time.”

Munro said TDHL still intended demolishing the theatre early next year.

“We’ll be going to the market early next year.”

He foresaw opportunities arising when the old theatre was removed.

“In time, as the value increases, it’ll be open to all sorts of opportunities.”