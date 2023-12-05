Toxic algae warning issued for Ōpihi River near Temuka

Toxic algae in the Ōpihi River posed a risk for people and animals, particularly dogs. (File photo)

A toxic algae warning has been issued for the Ōpihi River near Temuka.

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health issued the health warning for the awa near State Highway 1 on Tuesday after finding moderate to high cover of Benthic Cyanobacteria in the river.

People have been warned to keep themselves and their pets, particularly dogs, away from the water until the health warning was lifted.

Environment Canterbury were monitoring the site and would advise the public if there were any changes in water quality.

Te Mana Ora’s medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said the algae, which looked like dark brown to black mats, could produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips,” Brunton said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A pre-existing toxic algae warning sign can be seen near Ōpihi River. (File photo)

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area.”

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

The toxic algae can occur naturally, but increase rapidly during warmer months.

Typically, the algae gathers in mats, attaching themselves along the riverbed, but can be dislodged and gather along the shore increasing the risk of exposure.

Algae are influenced by a combination of nutrients in the water and sediments such as nitrogen and phosphorus, low stable flows in the water and calm, warm weather conditions.

Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.