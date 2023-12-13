Firefighters called to fourth fire at freezing works in eight days

Crews are back at a rendering plant in Timaru for the fourth time in eight days after a fire broke out in its mill plant. (File photo)

Firefighters are at a freezing works in Timaru for the fourth time in eight days.

Crews were called to the Alliance Group Smithfield Plant off Bridge Rd after receiving reports of a fire in the feed mill plant at about 1.45pm on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Blair Walkin said..

The fire appeared to be contained to that area, but the building was evacuated, he said.

The spate of callouts started on December 6 when a fire alarm was activated by smoke from fan belts.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of the Alliance Group Smithfield Plant in Timaru. (File photo)

Crews were called back on December 9 when there was a confirmed fire in the mill plant, Walkin said.

“Crews ... found fire in the feed mill – the same place we’re in now – worked to extinguish the fire and handed it back to the freezing works.”

Walkin said crews were sent out again on December 11, but that was a false alarm.

The plant manager has been approached for comment.