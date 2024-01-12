Firefighters battle dump and hedge blazes in Timaru

Firefighters are at the scene of a landfill fire in Timaru. (File photo)

Firefighters have been battling two fires in Timaru on Friday afternoon – one at a dump and one in a hedge.

Crews were called to the Redruth Resource Recovery Park after receiving reports of a fire in the landfill just after 4pm.

Darryl Ball, the Southern shift manager for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, said initially the blaze appeared to be small, but had continued to spread, causing more trucks to be called to the scene.

As of 6.30pm, five tankers and two pumps were working on the blaze from Timaru, Saint Andrews, Temuka, Pleasant Point and Cave, Ball said.

Due to its location, it was unclear how long it would take to extinguish the blaze, he said.

“This could be done and dusted in two seconds, but I’m guessing what they’ll try to do is roll it over and try to turn it with machinery there.”

While crews worked at the landfill, others were called to Gleniti Rd in Hadlow, about 7km northwest of the landfill, after receiving reports of a hedge fire just after 3.30pm.

Ball said the blaze, which was 20m long and 6m high, was threatening a shed, but had since been extinguished.

A police spokesperson said they were at the scene providing traffic management for motorists.

Further south in Waimate crews were extinguishing another vegetation blaze on a private property off Lower Hook Rd after fire took hold of gorse at 5.45pm.

Ball said the blaze was 5000m², but crews soon gained control of the fire.