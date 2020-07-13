New competition saves South Canterbury rep rugby season

South Canterbury rugby coach Nigel Walsh is happy that a new representative programme has been organised in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (File pic).

The senior representative rugby season in the central South Island has been saved with a new home and away competition that will be minus loan players.

After NZ Rugby cancelled the Heartland Championship in March in a cost-saving measure because of the Covid-19 pandemic, agreement has been reached among the Hanan Shield unions - South Canterbury, Mid-Canterbury and North Otago - to play in September and October.

Buller has also joined the party, with home and away games against each union, making a South Island Heartland-style championship, which could well be a pointer to the future.

All the games will be first class fixtures utilising the regions' referees.

A competition feature will be the absence of any loan players with the three Hanan Shield unions agreeing to use only club players from their respective regions. Buller may, however, call on neighbours West Coast to help their side.

South Canterbury coach Nigel Walsh is delighted that rep games are back on the calendar, with his team’s campaign kicking off against Mid Canterbury on September 5.

"I am really excited to get some footy under the belt. The boys will be proud to pull on the green and black jersey again.

"Home and away games take us back a few years but it may be the way of the future, with a South Island Heartland."

Walsh said he was impressed with what he had seen three games back since Covid put things on hold.

"There are some talented players about and it's great they will get some rep games."

North Otago are the defending Heartland champions after beating Wanganui 33-19 last season while South Canterbury beat West Coast 23-19 to claim the Lochore Cup.

South Canterbury will also play a warm-up game against an Otago XV on Wednesday, August 26.

Walsh said the details of where were still being sorted but it meant he would have to announce an extra-large training squad.

"The Hamersley Cup final is on the following Saturday, so players from those two teams will not be considered for the Otago game."

Defending champions Temuka and Waimate are the only unbeaten sides so far and appear on track to met in the final.

While Walsh would not be drawn on the details of the squad it would appear the inform players Temuka and Waimate would contribute the majority of players to the South Canterbury side.

"All it means is it gives other fringe players a chance to put their hand up first."

Walsh was also pleased with the agreement to field only local club players as it would show actual depth of each union, rather than featuring loan players.

"As long as everyone sticks to it."

Walsh will have the same assistant coaches as in 2019, with Shaun Breen and Chris Gard back.

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Craig Calder said the union had worked hard to bring back representative rugby.

"In the end it's worked out pretty well, especially after getting Buller on board."

South Canterbury games: