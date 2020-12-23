South Canterbury riders in NZ track cycling squads

Cycling South Canterbury's Jonathan Fish (left) and Jaxson Whyte have been named in the Cycling New Zealand under-19 national development track squad.

Teenage South Canterbury cycling stars Jonathan Fish and Jaxson Whyte have been named in the under-19 national development track squad.

Fish (Waimate) and Whyte (Timaru) are both part of the Cycling South Canterbury club and have risen to prominence through the age grades, winning a number of New Zealand titles in both track and road disciplines.

The pair are two of 30 under-19 riders split between two squads - New Zealand under-19 and Development under-19 - named on Wednesday by Cycling New Zealand as it seeks to identify the emerging talent and establish development programmes for 2021.

The main under-19 squad includes former South Canterbury star, Mitchel Fitzsimons who has been based in Invercargill in recent years, attending Southland Boys’ High School.

Fitzsimmons family was based in Timaru, but now reside in Twizel.

Michael Bradley/Getty-Images Former South Canterbury age group cycling star Mitchel Fitzsimons competes for Southland in the men’s Under 19 1000m time trial finals during the New Zealand National Track Cycling Championships at the Avantidrome in January, 2020 in Cambridge.

“This year we had the junior track world championships cancelled and much of the domestic season compromised,” said CNZ's high performance athlete development lead, Graeme Hunn.

“We want to continue our commitment for the development of our best junior riders despite uncertainty for international competition for 2021.

“We were pleased to receive more than 50 applications for the junior development track squads.”

The NZ squad comprises 15 riders who will be considered for the 2021 UCI Junior World Track Championships if it eventuates while the development squad will receive further coaching focus to aid their development looking further ahead.

The CNZ Under-19 national track squad is: Female, Endurance: Mikaela Grant (Christchurch), Jenna Borthwick (Christchurch), Amelia Sykes (Christchurch), Prudence Fowler (Auckland), Charlotte Spurway (Christchurch). Sprint: Sophie de Vries (Auckland), Lily Cawood (Cambridge). Male, Endurance: Jack Carswell (Cambridge), Mitchel Fitzsimons (Twizel), Zakk Patterson (Hamilton), Ryan Macleod (Christchurch), Joel Douglas (Auckland). Sprint: Hamish Coltman (Hamilton), Jaxson Russell (Cambridge), Kaio Lart (Nelson).

The CNZ Under-19 national development track squad is: Female, Endurance: Rhylee Akeroyd (Invercargill), Jessica Spencer (Invercargill), Bee Townsend (Auckland), Jorja Clouth (Auckland), Aimee Blackmore (Auckland), Ciara Kelly (Invercargill). Male, Endurance: Oliver Watson-Palmer (Queenstown), Jonathan Fish (Waimate), Kyle Aitken (Cambridge), Jonty Harris (Christchurch), Jaxson Whyte (Timaru), Michiel van Heyningen (Christchurch). Sprint: Jared Mann (Hamilton), Liam Cavanagh (Hamilton), Michael Audeau (Christchurch).