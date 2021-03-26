Grand final repeat kicks off new South Canterbury senior club rugby season

Temuka player Anam Mana is well tackled by Waimate players in a 2020 club match.

South Canterbury club rugby heavyweights Temuka and Waimate will square off in the first round of the Hamersley Cup senior competition on Saturday.

It is seven months since the two sides clashed in the 2020 grand final with Waimate looking to have the Hamersley Cup in their grasp until Temuka fullback Marco Mason snatched the match and the title with a wobbly penalty from in front of the posts at Timaru’s Alpine Energy Stadium

It wasn’t a flash kick; the ball struck one of the uprights but importantly for the Magpies, it went over giving them a 20-18 victory.

South Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Craig Calder expected a similar tight encounter at the Temuka Domain on Saturday.

“By all accounts both teams are at full strength and have had good pre-season encounters.”

Favouritism could lie with Temuka with much of the team unchanged from 2020 while Waimate have lost three or four players, and first five-eighths Miles Medlicott is expected to be out for part of the season due to surgery.

In Timaru, Celtic, the senior champions from 2009-2018, line up Mackenzie at Alpine Energy Stadium.

Calder said Celtic had had an impressive number of players at their training sessions and Mackenzie had a good hit-out last weekend.

Veteran halfback Willie Wright was back for Celtic.

Calder said the same wise “old heads” would ensure the Timaru side would be strong again this season.

In the other first round matches, Geraldine host Harlequins at Geraldine and Pleasant Point are at home against Old Boys. All matches kick off at 2.45pm.

Calder said South Canterbury was one of the first unions in the country to start their seasons.

“It gives us flexibility for the Heartland competition later in the season.”

JAB rugby starts on May 8.