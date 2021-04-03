Old Boys gain home games in South Canterbury senior rugby

Timaru Old Boys' club president Ben Rawcliffe says they are “trying to improve the culture and identity of the club”.

The South Canterbury Rugby Union has agreed to allow Old Boys to host all their senior matches at School Park.

The board discussed on Monday the proposal from the Timaru Old Boys Sports Club which had earlier been approved by the council of clubs.

“Old Boys can play their home games there; there’s no time limit,” South Canterbury union chief executive Craig Calder said.

“We saw it as our duty in the best interests of South Canterbury rugby.”

It had been expected that a decision made at the council of clubs approving Old Boys ‘plan would be overturned by the board.

However, Calder said the vote to give Old Boys the green light was unanimous.

Old Boys’ club president Ben Rawcliffe said “we just stated what we said to the council of clubs and explained the reasons to move our games”.

“We’re trying to improve the culture and identity of the club.

“It was good. There was a bit of dialogue back and forth, all positive.”

Asked if the club had sufficient seating for spectators, Rawcliffe said there was a stand at the ground, “but we’ll have to undergo a full match-day plan and make sure we tick all the boxes.

“We already host one game there a year.

“The bar will be open to our members and affiliate members.”

As far as improving amenities, Rawcliffe said the club would assess the situation whether an upgrade was necessary.

In early March Rawcliffe said “Covid showed us we have to have money behind us for a rainy day. We’re trying to be proactive to make sure our club is sustainable now and in the future.”

The move has broken new ground. All club senior matches in Timaru are traditionally played at Alpine Energy Stadium, or as it was earlier called, Fraser Park.

The South Canterbury Rugby Union and the owners of Alpine Energy Stadium, the Fraser Park Community Trust, are planning a substantial $7m redevelopment of the ground which is the headquarters of rugby in the region.

When the proposal was first placed before the council of clubs earlier it was approved with a 5-3 vote.

One club delegate who attended that meeting commented to the Timaru Herald: “It can’t be a permanent move and this was made reasonably clear to them, and it won’t happen. It has to go through the board.”