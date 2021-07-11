South Canterbury offers varied conditions for competitors in marathon series

Overall winner Paul Rutherford in Infrared on Saturday in the NZ Boat Marathon Commission 2021 Marathon Series Round 7 at Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

The water was perfectly flat for the first day of the Roaring 40s Power Boat Race, but the second day of racing was delayed as contestants waited for swells to subside in Caroline Bay on Sunday.

Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club race convenor Don Weir said conditions on Lake Takapō/Tekapo were “awesome” for day one of racing on Saturday, but Caroline Bay was choppy on Sunday.

“It was dead flat at Tekapo.”

A sprinkling of spectators lined the lake edge for the race, which was the seventh round of the NZ Boat Marathon Commission 2021 Marathon Series, Weir said.

There were 22 entrants in the race, with Paul Rutherford, of Milton, taking top honours.

“He’s fast on flat water,” Weir said.

Big swells at Caroline Bay for round 8 of the series on Sunday, saw racing delayed for 90 minutes until conditions settled, he said.

George Empson Craig Archer competes in Gulfland Marine on Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Saturday.

“We brought the course in tighter. There was good viewing close to the shore and behind the breakwater.”

He said those who entered varied from those driving A Grade 300 horsepower to F Grade 90 HP. The higher grades saw 15 boats churn up 15 laps while the lower grades completed fewer laps.

George Empson A spectacular backdrop to the power boat racing at Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Saturday.

The overall winner on Sunday was Nick Hoskin, of Dunedin.

“It was a good weekend, there were no accidents and all the boats were the right way up.”

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.