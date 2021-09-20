Timaru Boys' High School lose to Christ's College in Canterbury schools hockey final

Baxter Mason (white kit) was the lone scorer for Timaru Boys’ High School in the Canterbury schools’ hockey finalsagainst Christ’s College.

Timaru Boys' High School's First XI hockey team fell at the final hurdle when beaten 4-1 by Christ's College in the Canterbury Secondary Schools premier hockey championship decider in Christchurch on Friday.

The final loss was the TBHS team's only loss for the season and coach Ben Grant was left rueing the second quarter in which they conceded three goals.

“We dropped a little bit in the second quarter and that is when Christ’s College pounced and managed to score three, which ultimately was the difference in the finals,” Grant said.

“We dominated possession and circle penetrations and had shots, but they were strong in their defence, which won them the game.

Geoff Soper/Stuff .Timaru Boys’s 4-1 defeat in the finals was the first of their campaign. From left (in white kits) Liam Andrews, Kai Reid and Dougal Gibson, the three players who have played over 100 1st XI games.

“We did not execute it, when it mattered.”

Grant was proud of his team’s unbeaten run up to the final.

“In this competition, we were unbeaten right up to the finals and not many teams have been able to achieve that.

“We lost one all year and it to be the finals is a shame, but it has been a great effort from the young team.

“Christ’s defence was exceptional in the finals and full credit to them.”

Geoff Soper/Stuff Timaru Boys’ Fletcher Rhodes (white kit) in action against Christ’s College in the Canterbury Secondary Schools Premier hockey championship final.

The game had a low intensity start with both teams making a couple of attempts but being unable to penetrate the defence.

The second quarter set the tone as Christ’s College scored three goals, while TBHS managed to pull one back.

Christ College’s Finn McCormack found the back of the net twice within a couple of minutes to put TBHS on the back foot.

TBHS’ Baxter Mason pulled one back, but Christ’s College’s James Griffin tapped in a loose shot at the back post for a 3-1 halftime lead.

TBHS fielded an extra outfield player by bringing the goalkeeper off in the final moments of the game to try and get back on the scorecard, but Christ’s College’s Tim Seto finished off the proceedings with a 4-1 victory.

Grant said that it was disappointing to lose out on the Nationals due to the Covid restrictions but was keen to come back stronger as he aims to ready potential youngsters in the upcoming seasons.

“We have an exciting group going forward in the next one to two year, and we aim to go back and win the Canterbury title and perform in the nationals.

“Next year we lose four players (from the current team) and retain 12.”