Pleasant Point beat Old Boys to claim South Canterbury netball title

The victorious Pleasant Point team, back row, from left, Kim Anderson (assistant coach), Jenna Steer (captain), Hailey Larsen, Amanda Sheehan, Charlotte Bowan, Zoe Matchett, Alanah Ward, Debbie Pepper (manager) and front, from left, Abby Rawcliffe, Ash Chard, Erin Bates (player-coach) and Melissa Davie.

Pleasant Point have capped off a dominating South Canterbury premier netball season convincingly beating Old Boys 37-16 in the final at the Southern Trust Events Centre on Wednesday night.

Pleasant Point, who suffered just one defeat (against Craighead Diocesan School) all season across two rounds, established their supremacy in the finals with a great display of counter attacking netball.

The decider started with bothteams looking anxious, as they lost easy balls and gave away possession, with Old Boys leading 6-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Old Boys once again adopted a man-to-man defensive tactic to disrupt the link-up play amongst the Pleasant Point forward trio of Abby Rawcliffe, Melissa Davie and Charlotte Bowan, who have been clinical this season.

For Old Boys, goal shooter Amelia Holmes converted the supplies from centre Tamara Mannex and goal attack Lindsay Welch.

Shourabh Vittalmurthy/Stuff The Old Boys team resorted to a man-to-man defensive tactic, but were outplayed by Pleasant Point’s agility manoeuvres.

Mannex was instrumental as she held the fort in the centre, relaying passes to the attackers as well as supporting her defensive line.

Pleasant Point found their rhythm at the end of second half when they managed to get a slight two-point advantage (12-10), when they surprised the opposition with a rapid burst of counter-attacks after goal defence Hailey Larsen retrieved much of the ball with her interceptions.

Larsen and goal keep Amanda Sheehan, who have formed a strong defensive pair throughout the season, proved to be a tough barrier for the Old Boys’ attackers.

In the third quarter, Pleasant Point centre Ashlee Chard combined with goal attack Erin Bates, as they completely outplayed Old Boys man-to-man defence tactic with sharp change-of-directions and broke free to find goal shooter Rawcliffe.

Rawcliffe and Bates found the net on a consistent basis as Point’s defensive duo applied the brakes to Old Boys’ scoreline at the other end as they managed just one point in the third quarter, with the score 25-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Old Boys lost the plot as they failed to make an impact in the final thirds of the court and Pleasant Point capitalised and sealed the game, cruising to a 21-point winning margin.

Shourabh Vittalmurthy/Stuff Pleasant Point's goal defence Hailey Larsen (throwing the ball) carried her form throughout the season.

Pleasant Point player-coach Bates was all praise for her team’s effort.

“We never carried any expectations in every game, we took each game as it came,” Bates said.

“We just played and gave our best with every game.”

“The beauty of this team is that no matter what changes I make, it just seems to work and everyone really adopted well and gave us the performances.

“It is definitely a superstar team.”

Shourabh Vittalmurthy/Stuff Old Boys' goal shooter Amelia Holmes (with the ball) tries to evade Pleasant Point’s goal keep Amanda Sheehan in the South Canterbury premier netball finals on Wednesday.

Bates also credited Old Boys for their performance this season.

“The Old Boys are a very competitive team who give a good run for their money,” she said.

“It was really nice to play them in the finals as they are a great bunch of girls who play amazing netball.”

Result: Pleasant Point 37, Old Boys Sports Club 16.