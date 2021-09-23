South Canterbury skaters gear up for Blenheim challenge

Samantha Clarke will be one of the South Canterbury skaters taking part in the A grade women’s race category at Blenheim during the weekend. (File photo)

South Canterbury skaters will travel to Blenheim at the weekend to race at the Top of the South Tour and South Island Marathon Championships.

South Canterbury speed skating coach and Southern Endurance series organiser Bill Begg said about 24 skaters from the region would be heading up north to Blenheim to take part in the events.

While the Top of the South Tour is a stand-alone event, the marathon championship is a part of the 10 race Southern Endurance series.

“The skaters will compete in six different grades in various race events that will take place at the indoor sports centre, athletic park-cycle track, netball court complex and the marathon on Sunday afternoon will be on the hilly, windy and tricky go-kart tack,” Begg said.

Begg said while 10 of the clubs top A grade skaters wouldn’t be present at the event, they still have a formidable team from South Canterbury.

“Karl Boles de Boer and Daryl Mattingley will be the only two from the A grade men and Samantha Clarke, Olivia Passos O’Brien and Shannel Rae Wooding in the A grade women’s category,” Begg said.

“Shannel a former, many times New Zealand champion and world representative, is getting back to good form and will be a leading masters competitor, come the national championships.

“Her young daughters Layla and Lilly will also compete.”

Begg said Mattingley, who has shown rapid improvements within a short span of time will be accompanied by his three children Claudia, Oakley and Phoenix.

Richard Benson/Supplied Bill Begg said Grace Worner and Lauren Crawford are one of the best skaters in their category. From left to right, Kyla Beveridge, Grace Worner, Annabelle Gilmour and Lauren Crawford in action at the Juvenile Girls 500 New Zealand Speed Skating 2020 Championships in Whanganui. (File photo)

Timaru’s Kyla Beveridge, Callum Sandri, Brayden Teague, Geraldine’s Grace Worner and Cave’s Lauren Crawford form a strong contingent to take part in the B grade mixed race category.

“Both Lauren and Brayden are still juvenile grade for this year's New Zealand championships, so the tough competition amongst older cadet skaters should be good [for them],” Begg said.

“Grace Worner and Lauren Crawford are two of our best girls.”

On conducting one of the races of the Southern Endurance Series at Blenheim, Begg, said it was a motive to promote the sport in Blenheim.

“We give them the marathon as a part of our race series and support them,” Begg said.

“We send a lot of skaters to the Blenheim to support the event there as the skater from there also come down here for our events.

“We make sure being one of the strongest skating clubs in the country, that we keep supporting them.”

The race events across two days will also see a strong team of skaters coming in from Whanganui, Nelson, Christchurch and South Canterbury.