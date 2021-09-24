Timaru revved up for classic motorcyling mayhem

Dave Reesby, left and Sue van den Heuvel, cornering hard as Heuvel tries to keep the wheel down on Reesby's 1976 850cc Yamaha classic sidecar at Levels in the CAMS Southern Classic Festival in 2019.

Timaru will host the round 1 race of the Classic Action Motorcycle Sport (CAMS) 2021-22 Championship Series at Levels Raceway on Saturday.

As the race meeting, organised by CAMS Classic and post Classic motorcycle club, is being held in Covid-19 alert level 2, riders, crew members and spectators are required to adhere to the Motorcycling New Zealand guidelines, meaning the pits will be closed for the event.

“The riders and officials will be kept in separate bubbles,” CAMS president Dave Reesby Reesby said.

“Spectators are allowed, but they must stay in a separate defined area, south of the pit and must not enter the pit.

“Social distancing and masks are expected from everyone on site.”

Along with modern bike races, the meet is renowned for vintage bike race classes and sidecar modern and classic race categories .

Reesby said they were the only South Island-based club focusing on older race bikes and keeping them active on the (race) tracks.

“Our race classes cover bikes from vintage (pre-1946) through to post classic (up to 1995),” Reesby said.

“We also have a modern race bike class which includes modern junior (up to 590 cubic capacity), modern senior (over 590cc) and super twins class for twin cylinder motorcycles.

MJSmyth Images/Stuff Dunedin's Jeff Cameron (316) with his 1989 Kawasaki will be one of the notable bike racers in action on Saturday at Timaru’s Levels Raceway.

The race meeting, which is a first of the season, will see many riders and club members returning to the track after winter and lockdown breaks.

“We are expecting around 75 riders and race machines,” Reesby said.

“Riders will be coming from as far afield as Nelson and Invercargill, with rider signing in from 7-8am, practice and qualifying starting at 9.30am, race to begin at 10.30 am and finishing approximately by 4.30pm.”

MJSmyth Images/Stuff 2020 CAMS vintage Champion Phil Price of Christchurch with his 1939 Velocette MK 8 KTT 350cc will be racing on Saturday.

Dunedin's Jeff Cameron, the 2020 CAMS Pre89 Formula 3 Champion, riding his 1989 Kawaski ZXR400 and Christchurch's Phil Price, the 2020 CAMS Vintage Champion race with his Velocette KTT MK8 - 350cc bike will also take to the racetracks at the meet.

“Phil's Velocette bike has been actually raced successfully at the Isle of Man TT in the 1940s,” Reesby said.

CAMS also runs a mixed classic and modern sidecar class at all championship rounds, with Christchurch’s Reesby and team-mate (swinger) Sue van den Heuvel of Methven being in action on Saturday.

“We will be riding Sue’s 1983 Mo Halley 1000cc sidecar and my 1976 850cc Yamaha triple classic [on Saturday],” Reesby said.

“The numbers are low [in sidecars] for this meeting as teams struggle to get outfits rebuilt and be ready for the season but, it will grow as the season progresses.”

Reesby said many riders will be using this race meeting as a practice for the three-Day CAMS Southern Classic Festival, scheduled to be held from November 26-28.

“It is one of the biggest road race meetings in South Island with over 300 riders attending.”

Race Programme:

Practice/Qualifying 5 laps (2 practice, 2 Qualifying laps)

Race groups and race orders:

Group 1- Modern junior, senior and super twins.

Group 2- Pre82 Sr, Pre82 Jr, Pre72 Sr, Pre89 F3, Pre63 Open.

Group 3- Clubmans-new riders, slower riders, older riders.

Group 4- Pre63, Vintage, Pre72 Jr L/weight, Pre82 L/weight.

Group 5-Development, buckets F4 and super singles ABC.

Group 6- Pre89 F1/F2 and Pre95 all.

Group 7-Sidecars Modern and Classic.