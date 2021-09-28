Rain plays spoilsport as classic motorcycling race cut short

The round 1 race of the Classic Action Motorcycle Sport (CAMS) 2021-22 Championship Series at Levels Raceway on Saturday, had to be cut short because of rain.

The race meet, organised by CAMS Classic and post Classic Motorcycle club, had to be suspended after the practice/qualifying rounds, and a few race categories.

“It was a great day of racing, with warm sunny spring conditions that was enjoyed by all and the officials were happy no riders had any crashes, but it was a shame that later during the day the rain cut short the race,” CAMS president Dave Reesby said.

“We ran one full round of practice and qualifying laps (seven x five lap sessions) and just one round of each of the seven race groups, racing for points...and it went smoothly with some great racing.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff About 55 motorcycle riders took part in the CAMS Championship Series on Saturday at Levels International Raceway. Seen are Chris McMeeken (24), Jeff Cameron (316) and Kevin Dougherty (48) cruising along the racetracks.

“After two races [groups] in the second round, the heavens opened with heavy rains and water stranded on the racetracks.”

Reesby said the race had to be called off as race officials were concerned about the rider’s safety especially with some big puddles on the track.

“So after consultation with riders’ representatives, a decision was made to call off racing for the remainder of the day,” Reeseby said.

The race meet saw some close finishes as about 55 riders raced in a total of 75 race motorcycles in the classic motorcycling mayhem, with many riders racing two different machines in different race groups.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Christchurch’s Campbell Stevenson, fell short of two seconds behind Dunedin’s Simon Perry in the super twins race group of the round 1 race of CAMS 2021-22 Championship Series at Levels Raceway on Saturday.

The new super twin race group, which had nine entries, saw a tough race down to the chequered flag between Ducati riders Campbell Stevenson, of Christchurch, and Simon Perry, of Dunedin, with the latter winning the contest by two seconds.

Phil Price, with his 1939 Velocette, set the fastest lap time in the classic and vintage race group, competing against comparatively modern machines like the 1960s-1970s Norton and BSA classics.

In Pre89 Formula3/Pre82 senior race group, Dunedin’s Jeff Cameron on his 1989 Kawasaki ZXR400, cruised through the finish line three seconds ahead of Invercargill’s Chris McMeeken, on his 1000 cubic capacity 1982 Suzuki.

Reesby said that while the event was cut short, they were now looking forward to round two at Ruapuna in Christchurch on October 16, and will return to Timaru’s Levels Raceway in late November for the CAMS Southern Classic Festival.