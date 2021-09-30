South Canterbury Cup all set for a final football showdown

Thistle City's Hamish Clarke (orange kit) tries to resist challenge from Old Boys' Andy Stevenson in the South Canterbury Cup semifinal clash on Monday.

Football South Canterbury’s men’s and women’s knockout cup titles are on the line in Timaru On Saturday.

Northern Hearts faces West End in the women’s cup final at 1pm at Sir Basil Arthur Park, followed by the men’s cup final between Thistle City and Timaru Boys’ High School First XI at 2.30pm.

In the knockout format tournament, TBHS First XI sealed their place in the finals with a comfortable 2-0 victory over West End in the semifinals on Monday.

Timaru Boys’ scored in the first minute of the game, with a goal from Pero Forman.

Emma Elizabeth Baird/Stuff Thistle City's Ryan Hanifin (orange kit) tries to shoot as Old Boys' Blair Struthers looks on during their semifinal game.

Reece Burtenshaw’s goal in the 56th minute, gave Timaru Boys’ a two-goal cushion, as West End could not stage a comeback.

TBHS coach Jason Power was all praise for his team’s attacking style of football.

“The boys played an outstanding game and the energy they showed throughout the 90 minutes was the reason why we were able to take the game away with a 2-nil win,” Power said.

“The team has grown throughout the season and what we are seeing now is the accumulation of the performances that we have given throughout the season.

“Covid interrupted the season a wee bit and unfortunately the secondary schools' tournament was cancelled, but we have shown that we are one of the best teams in the league.”

Emma Elizabeth Baird/Stuff Pero Forman (blue kit) of Timaru Boys' High School tries to tackle the ball away from Marc Capstick (West End) in the semifinal clash.

On facing Thistle City in the decider, Power believes it will be a great game of football.

“As a final it will be a great game and also a challenge to finalists, as both teams like to move the ball around.”

The three coach contingent of Timaru Boys’ – Power, Todd Burtenshaw and Barry Austin acknowledged the team’s commitment and credited the effort from the whole team.

Thistle City on the other hand, had to see off a tough 3-2 win over Old Boys in the semifinal, with Hamish Clarke scoring a brace including the winner in the 83rd minute, and James Spence netting one in the 48th minute.

“It was a pretty good game for us.

“We dominated the possession but struggled to break them [Old Boys] down as they sat deep, and they caught us and counter-attacked,” Thistle City coach Paul Holmes said.

“The whole game came back at 2-2, and then we scored like a few minutes before full time.”

Emma Elizabeth Baird/Stuff Timaru Boys' High School First XI football team have been in prime form this season.

Holmes is wary of TBHS first XI’s prowess and feels it is going to be a good final on the cards.

“I think we are the underdogs going into the game, with Boys’ High having been to three of the last five finals, and also overcame their biggest hurdle against Northern Hearts [3-0 victory in the quarterfinals], who have beaten them in each of those finals,” Holmes said.

“TBHS are the form team, and going into the finals they are the team to beat, and I believe we have the squad more than capable of getting the job done on Saturday.’’

Emma Elizabeth Baird/Stuff The Thistle City team in the South Canterbury Knockout Cup, back from left, Paul Holmes (coach), Hamish Clark, Dylan Fraser, Chris Bennett (captain) Sam Kempf, Andy Carter, Craig Hinton, Adoniyah Schwartfeger, Holly Wilson (manager), and front from left, Craig Leslie, Ryan Hanifin, Craig Flowers, Dave Stafford (GK), James Spence, Keegan Iraia, and Jemery Linton. Absent: Grant Watt (GK) Patrick Lees, and Glen Kavanagh (manager)

In the women’s cup final, Northern Hearts will clash with West End in a direct final cup game after two teams pulled out off the competition.

West End coach Kenny Cox said the final clash would be a goal fest.

“It will be an interesting game as we have had a couple of good battles throughout the season, and it will be a thrilling game,” Cox said

“Two stars to watch out for would be Sian Cox at the back and striker Alex Williamson.

“We went undefeated in the season, with just one draw, so the girls have done well this year.”

Northern Hearts coach James Blatherwick was eager to give it all to have a shot at the cup.

“At the beginning of the year we started off really well as we had a couple of good games and with Covid breaking up the year, our last few weeks haven’t gone as well as we started.

“We are hoping to recapture that form from the beginning of the season and give it a go and finish the season on a high.

“Our squad has been lucky two have two good players in goal – Sophie Wills and Nara Shenton-Hatata, who have been good all season.”

The South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) will run a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the football finals at Sir Basil Arthur Park from noon-4pm and anyone aged 12 and over, where anyone can get a vaccination with no appointment required.